Road accident deaths down by half in six years: Kolkata police chief lauds traffic dept

OVER THE past six years, fatalities caused by road accidents have been reduced by half, Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal said on Wednesday.

Praising the efforts made by the traffic department, Goyal said, “The Kolkata traffic police has successfully implemented the Safe Drive Save Live campaign since 2016. Fatalities have been brought down by half in the past six years,” he said at a function to launch an annual review book (2021).

According to data with the traffic department, the number of fatalities was 406 in 2016 and this reduced to 196 in 2021. According to official data, out of 196 fatalities, maximum death have occurred after being hit by trucks or any other goods vehicle. A total of 44 deaths have been caused by bus in 2021, including two by mini-bus. Two-wheelers caused 24 deaths last year. Sources in the Kolkata traffic police department said its focus is on automating the signalling system. “We are trying to see how we can synchronise the signalling system in the city,” added Goyal.

In 2021, out of 196 deaths, 78 were pedestrians – 40 per cent of the total number. In 2021, Kolkata traffic Police arranged 30 numbers of Green Corridors for organ transplantation and for other important purposes. A green corridor is a demarcated route created for movement of ambulances carrying retrieved organ meant for transplantation of the same to a pre destined hospital.

The campaign ‘Safe Drive Save Life’ was launched to curb accidents and road fatalities in a workshop on 8th of July, 2016 from Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata. As per data, In 2014, 431 cases were registered while the number of deaths was 450 in Kolkata. In 2018 it came down to 282 cases and 293 deaths.

The campaign was made successful with the help of traffic police, transport department and all other stakeholders. Organised actions were taken to prevent road accidents.