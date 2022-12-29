scorecardresearch
A day after murder, police arrest actor Riya Kumari’s husband

The Jharkhand actor was shot during an attempted highway robbery in West Bengal’s Howrah district on Wednesday

The Jharkhand actor was shot during an attempted highway robbery in West Bengal's Howrah district on Wednesday.
West Bengal police Thursday arrested actress Riya Kumari’s husband, a day after she was shot dead.

Howrah Rural Superintendent of Police Swati Bhangalia said Prakash Kumar will be produced in court. The Jharkhand actor was shot during an attempted highway robbery in West Bengal’s Howrah district on Wednesday.

30-year-old Kumari, was travelling to Kolkata from Jharkhand capital Ranchi with her husband Prakash Kumar, and their two-year-old daughter. Kumar, who identified himself as a film producer, told police that they were attacked when he stopped their car near the Mahishrekha bridge on National Highway 16 in Rajapur at around 6 am to relieve himself.

