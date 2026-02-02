Rivals gangs clash in south Kolkata, 2 injured, police van vandalised

The tension escalated when one group, returning from a picnic, was intercepted by the rival gang, leading to a stonepelting in the area. A police van was also attacked by the clashing groups.

Written by: Sweety Kumari
2 min readKolkataFeb 2, 2026 06:11 AM IST
"Police did not reach on time as hooligans were hurling bombs and firing shots," said a resident of the area on the condition of anonymity.
Two persons were injured as rival gangs clashed in South Kolkata’s Golpark area on Sunday night, police said.

According to the residents, violence erupted around 8:30 pm when around 200 people belonging to a gang led by Sona Pappu allegedly started hurling bombs in the area and attacked people with sticks.

There were also reports of gunshots being fired.

The clash is reportedly linked to a long-standing turf war between Panchanan Talla and Jagannath slum residents.

The situation remains tense, with heavy police deployment and patrolling in the area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Bhola Nath Pandey, who reached the spot late in the night to take stock of the situation, said, “We are assessing the situation. Two persons have been injured, and we are providing them medical help. Whoever and in whatever capacity is found to be involved will face legal action. We will register a case.”

Residents, however, criticized the police response, saying the incident occurred near Rabindra Sarobar police station, and yet no police personnel reached the spot immediately.

“Police did not reach on time as hooligans were hurling bombs and firing shots,” said a resident of the area on the condition of anonymity.

