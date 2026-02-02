Rivals gangs clash in south Kolkata, 2 injured, police van vandalised

"Police did not reach on time as hooligans were hurling bombs and firing shots," said a resident of the area on the condition of anonymity.

Two persons were injured as rival gangs clashed in South Kolkata’s Golpark area on Sunday night, police said.

According to the residents, violence erupted around 8:30 pm when around 200 people belonging to a gang led by Sona Pappu allegedly started hurling bombs in the area and attacked people with sticks.

The tension escalated when one group, returning from a picnic, was intercepted by the rival gang, leading to a stonepelting in the area. A police van was also attacked by the clashing groups.

There were also reports of gunshots being fired.

The clash is reportedly linked to a long-standing turf war between Panchanan Talla and Jagannath slum residents.