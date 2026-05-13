‘Ek kaam unke nahi karunga’: Bengal BJP MLA Ritesh Tiwari says he won’t work for Muslims because they didn’t vote for him

Ritesh Tiwari, the BJP MLA for the Kashipur-Belgachia constituency in Kolkata, said Wednesday that he would not work for Muslims because not a single one of them voted for him in the recent elections.

“‘Ek kaam unke nahi karunga aane walein panch saal mein’ (I will not do any work for them in the upcoming five years),” the BJP MLA was seen saying in a viral video.

“In around 74 years of elections, in your area, I am the first candidate who did not get a single Muslim vote. Those who voted for me have a right over me. As for those who did not vote for me, I did not even visit their homes to seek votes. With Baba Bholenath as my witness, I say I won’t do any work for them in the upcoming five years. I will not issue a single certificate for them…not a single certificate,” he said while addressing a public meeting in his constituency.