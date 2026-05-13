‘Ek kaam unke nahi karunga’: Bengal BJP MLA Ritesh Tiwari says he won’t work for Muslims because they didn’t vote for him

Ritesh Tiwari, the BJP MLA for the Kashipur-Belgachia constituency in Kolkata, said Wednesday that he would not work for Muslims because not a single one of them voted for him in the recent elections.
“‘Ek kaam unke nahi karunga aane walein panch saal mein’ (I will not do any work for them in the upcoming five years),” the BJP MLA was seen saying in a viral video.
“In around 74 years of elections, in your area, I am the first candidate who did not get a single Muslim vote. Those who voted for me have a right over me. As for those who did not vote for me, I did not even visit their homes to seek votes. With Baba Bholenath as my witness, I say I won’t do any work for them in the upcoming five years. I will not issue a single certificate for them…not a single certificate,” he said while addressing a public meeting in his constituency.
Ritesh Tiwari defeated Atin Ghosh, a TMC stalwart and deputy mayor of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, polling 68,368 votes to the nearest rival’s 66,717 votes.
“This (meeting) is being aired live. But I do not care who thinks what and who says what. Modiji says Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas (together with all, development for all), I accept that. But in this election, he has added a few more words, Sabka Hisaab (everyone’s account will be settled). So I will settle accounts. But not by doing what TMC did after the 2021 Assembly polls, but through democratic means, without slapping anyone, without taking one paisa from anyone,” Tiwari added.
When contacted by The Indian Express about his comments, Tiwari accepted that he made them and stood by them.
“In Hindu-dominated polling booths, I got some votes, and others got some votes. But in Muslim-dominated booths, only the TMC got votes—no one else. Consolidated Muslim votes or block votes were polled for the TMC. Those who voted for me have a right over me. I have limited resources, which I will share with those who voted for me. Why should I deprive those who voted for me of their rights for someone who did not? You may criticise me. People may talk about it, but this is my point,” he said.
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However, BJP state spokesperson Debjit Sarkar said he was unaware of Tiwari’s remarks.
“I am not aware of this. I have not seen the audio or the video. Therefore, I cannot say anything about this. You can ask the MLA,” Sarkar said.
Speaking to The Indian Express, CPI(M) central committee member Sujan Chakraborty said the BJP did not pay any heed to the spirit of the Constitution. “This is being reflected by the MLA’s speech. We have heard such speeches in different states, and this has started to happen in Bengal too. People will resist such moves and mentality,” he said.
Ravik Bhattacharya is a highly experienced and award-winning journalist currently serving as the Chief of Bureau of The Indian Express, Kolkata. With over 20 years of experience in the media industry, Ravik possesses deep expertise across a wide range of critical subjects and geographical areas.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Chief of Bureau, The Indian Express, Kolkata.
Expertise: Extensive reporting across West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and the Andaman Nicobar Islands. Ravik specializes in politics, crime, major incidents and issues, and investigative stories, demonstrating a robust command of complex and sensitive subjects.
Experience: His long and distinguished career includes key reporting roles at several prestigious publications, including The Asian Age, The Statesman, The Telegraph, and The Hindustan Times. Ravik's current role marks his second stint with The Indian Express, having previously served as a Principal Correspondent in the Kolkata bureau from 2005 to 2010.
Major Award: Ravik's authority and quality of work are substantiated by his winning of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in 2007 for Political Reporting.
Education: His strong academic foundation includes a Bachelor's degree with English Honours from Scottish Church College under Calcutta University, and a PG Diploma in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University.
Ravik Bhattacharya's extensive tenure, specialized beat coverage, and notable award confirm his status as a trusted and authoritative voice in Indian journalism, particularly for stories emanating from Eastern India. ... Read More