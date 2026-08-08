Ritabrata-led delegation meets Suvendu, raises SIR concerns, mosque loudspeaker row

A delegation of twelve MLAs led by the Leader of Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee met Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday, urging him to press for district-level appellate tribunals for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The legislators also raised concerns over the recent removal of loudspeakers from mosques, sources in the Chief Minister’s Office told The Indian Express.

The delegation included rebel TMC camp chief Arup Roy, former minister Firhad Hakim, Chief Whip Akhruzzaman, and nine other Muslim legislators.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Akhruzzaman said the delegation had requested the Chief Minister to facilitate the setting up of appellate tribunals in every district to address grievances arising from the ongoing SIR process.

“We appealed to the Chief Minister to set up appellate tribunals related to the voter list in every district. We also requested him to ensure that the names of all eligible voters are included in the electoral rolls,” the MLA said.

According to sources in the Chief Minister’s Office, Adhikari told the delegation that the state government could not constitute such tribunals as the matter fell within the jurisdiction of the courts, but assured them that he would raise the issue at the appropriate level.

On the issue of loudspeakers, the Chief Minister said after the meeting that the government’s drive was not directed at any particular community.

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“It is not only mosques. Police are checking all religious places to ensure that loudspeakers are used within the limits prescribed by the Pollution Control Board,” Adhikari said after the meeting.

After the meeting, Ritabrata Banerjee said that the chief minister heard all the demands and assured the delegation that the government would consider them “from a humanitarian perspective”.

Referring to the removal of loudspeakers from mosques and temples, Banerjee said, “The Indian Constitution has given us the fundamental right to practice and observe our religion. If someone uses a microphone or loudspeaker while maintaining the sound limit within 65 decibels in accordance with the prescribed environmental regulations, then there should be no inconvenience to the general public.”

Banerjee also claimed that the then state government had failed to effectively contest the matter before the Calcutta High Court in 2020 and said that the Trinamool Congress will soon file a review petition against the court’s order.

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Mamata camp slams meeting

Meanwhile, the Mamata-led TMC camp criticised the meeting, with MLA Kunal Ghosh describing it as a “setting meeting” between the rebel MLAs and the BJP government.

“NCPI MPs (rebel TMC MPs) met with the Prime Minister on Friday and now, these MLAs are crying. They went to the Chief Minister to set their issues. This is nothing but a setting meeting,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ritabrata also took an apparent swipe at TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee over his plea seeking permission from the Calcutta High Court to visit abroad for a medical treatment.

Without naming Abhishek, Ritabrata claimed that people holding diplomatic passports enjoy extensive privileges and could misuse them by seeking asylum in countries that do not have extradition treaties with India.

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“When I was an MP, first for 6 years and then for 15 months, my passport was red: a diplomatic passport which comes with many privileges and benefits. Please note that Vijay Mallya left using a diplomatic passport. Diplomatic passport holders receive various other forms of diplomatic protection as well. This chartered mafia is also a diplomatic passport holder. Now, if someone with a diplomatic passport goes to a country with which there is no extradition treaty, surrenders the passport there, and applies for asylum, then it will become a scandal. He will not return. He is trying to flee,” Ritabrata said.