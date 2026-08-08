Ritabrata-led delegation meets Suvendu, raises SIR concerns, mosque loudspeaker row

A delegation of twelve MLAs led by the Leader of Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee met Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday, urging him to press for district-level appellate tribunals for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
The legislators also raised concerns over the recent removal of loudspeakers from mosques, sources in the Chief Minister’s Office told The Indian Express.
The delegation included rebel TMC camp chief Arup Roy, former minister Firhad Hakim, Chief Whip Akhruzzaman, and nine other Muslim legislators.
Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Akhruzzaman said the delegation had requested the Chief Minister to facilitate the setting up of appellate tribunals in every district to address grievances arising from the ongoing SIR process.
“We appealed to the Chief Minister to set up appellate tribunals related to the voter list in every district. We also requested him to ensure that the names of all eligible voters are included in the electoral rolls,” the MLA said.
According to sources in the Chief Minister’s Office, Adhikari told the delegation that the state government could not constitute such tribunals as the matter fell within the jurisdiction of the courts, but assured them that he would raise the issue at the appropriate level.
On the issue of loudspeakers, the Chief Minister said after the meeting that the government’s drive was not directed at any particular community.
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“It is not only mosques. Police are checking all religious places to ensure that loudspeakers are used within the limits prescribed by the Pollution Control Board,” Adhikari said after the meeting.
After the meeting, Ritabrata Banerjee said that the chief minister heard all the demands and assured the delegation that the government would consider them “from a humanitarian perspective”.
Referring to the removal of loudspeakers from mosques and temples, Banerjee said, “The Indian Constitution has given us the fundamental right to practice and observe our religion. If someone uses a microphone or loudspeaker while maintaining the sound limit within 65 decibels in accordance with the prescribed environmental regulations, then there should be no inconvenience to the general public.”
Banerjee also claimed that the then state government had failed to effectively contest the matter before the Calcutta High Court in 2020 and said that the Trinamool Congress will soon file a review petition against the court’s order.
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Mamata camp slams meeting
Meanwhile, the Mamata-led TMC camp criticised the meeting, with MLA Kunal Ghosh describing it as a “setting meeting” between the rebel MLAs and the BJP government.
“NCPI MPs (rebel TMC MPs) met with the Prime Minister on Friday and now, these MLAs are crying. They went to the Chief Minister to set their issues. This is nothing but a setting meeting,” he said.
Meanwhile, Ritabrata also took an apparent swipe at TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee over his plea seeking permission from the Calcutta High Court to visit abroad for a medical treatment.
Without naming Abhishek, Ritabrata claimed that people holding diplomatic passports enjoy extensive privileges and could misuse them by seeking asylum in countries that do not have extradition treaties with India.
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“When I was an MP, first for 6 years and then for 15 months, my passport was red: a diplomatic passport which comes with many privileges and benefits. Please note that Vijay Mallya left using a diplomatic passport. Diplomatic passport holders receive various other forms of diplomatic protection as well. This chartered mafia is also a diplomatic passport holder. Now, if someone with a diplomatic passport goes to a country with which there is no extradition treaty, surrenders the passport there, and applies for asylum, then it will become a scandal. He will not return. He is trying to flee,” Ritabrata said.
Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain.
Experience
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express.
Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news.
Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions.
Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal.
Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla.
Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent.
Education
Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting.
Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University.
Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur.
Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More