Ritabrata alleges bid to snatch EC affidavits, Mamata camp hits back

The feud between the two factions of the All India Trinamool Congress escalated on Monday as Democratic Trinamool Congress leader Ritabrata Banerjee on Monday alleged the Mamata All India Trinamool Congress of trying to seize documents meant to be submitted to the Election Commission in connection with the ongoing dispute over the party name and election symbol.

In a social media post, Ritabrata alleged that workers transporting affidavits to Delhi by road were intercepted.

“Chartered flight has carried Kalighat’s (Mamata faction) affidavits to Delhi on October 25. Our affidavits are being transported to Delhi by road. Our workers headed for Delhi with our documents on October 24 morning. However, there were attempts to take control of the truck and snatch our documents. Our workers have resisted bravely. The fight is on. Despots will not succeed in their attempt of organised loot,” Ritabrata wrote.