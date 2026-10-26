Ritabrata alleges bid to snatch EC affidavits, Mamata camp hits back

In a social media post, Ritabrata alleged that workers transporting affidavits to Delhi by road were intercepted.

Written by: Sweety Kumari
2 min readKolkataOct 26, 2026 09:21 PM IST
Rituparna BanerjeeIn a social media post, Ritabrata alleged that workers transporting affidavits to Delhi by road were intercepted.
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The feud between the two factions of the All India Trinamool Congress escalated on Monday as Democratic Trinamool Congress leader Ritabrata Banerjee on Monday alleged the Mamata All India Trinamool Congress of trying to seize documents meant to be submitted to the Election Commission in connection with the ongoing dispute over the party name and election symbol.

In a social media post, Ritabrata alleged that workers transporting affidavits to Delhi by road were intercepted.

“Chartered flight has carried Kalighat’s (Mamata faction) affidavits to Delhi on October 25. Our affidavits are being transported to Delhi by road. Our workers headed for Delhi with our documents on October 24 morning. However, there were attempts to take control of the truck and snatch our documents. Our workers have resisted bravely. The fight is on. Despots will not succeed in their attempt of organised loot,” Ritabrata wrote.

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Responding to the allegations, Mamata faction leader and former mayor-in-council member Baiswanor Chatterjee said, “Ritabrata is associated with all these cultures of snatching and looting ballot boxes. Grassroot-level workers of the TMC cannot accept him. He is a traitor. We attach no value to his words.”

The rift within the Trinamool Congress emerged following the West Bengal Assembly elections, splitting the party into two factions. With both sides laying claim to the party’s official name and election symbol, the dispute moved to the Election Commission. The ECI froze the name and symbol, assigned separate interim symbols to both factions, and directed them to submit documentary evidence to substantiate their claims.

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Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
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Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

 

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