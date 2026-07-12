‘Ritabrata-TMC real party’: Rebel Trinamool leader cites ‘court order’

Rebel Trinamool Congress leader Ritabrata Banerjee claimed Sunday that the TMC faction led by him, the ‘Ritabrata-TMC’, is the real TMC, while citing a purported court order. However, the Mamata Banerjee camp said it was only an interim order and the final verdict was still pending.

Making the statement at a press conference here, Ritabrata presented the order said to be issued by the Civil Judge (senior division) Alipore, South 24 Parganas district. Reading out a portion of the purported order, the Leader of the Opposition claimed that the National Working Committee formed during a special session of the rebel faction on June 22 has been named the “legitimate” All India Trinamool Congress.

The purported court order, a copy of which was shared by the Ritabrata camp with the media, read, “The defendants and their men and agents are hereby restrained from creating disturbances to the National Working Committee elected at the Special Session held on 22.06.2026 constitutes the only lawful executive body authorised to administer the affairs of the All India Trinamool Congress, along with the defendants, their agents, servants, associates or any person claiming through them from representing themselves as office-bearers of the party are also restrained, from interfering with the administration of the party, issuing directions or appointments in the name of the party, dealing with the party’s records, funds, bank accounts or properties, and communicating with constitutional or statutory authorities on behalf of the party…Moreover the defendants and their men and agents from taking forceful possession of the newly Trinamool Bhawan at A/P-1/A, Canal South Road, Metropolitan, CHS Ltd. Kolkata-700105 and any other units/party office.”

Ritabrata said some individuals had attempted to capture party offices and incite unrest, after which a few workers from his TMC faction had filed a case in the Alipore Court. The court recently delivered its verdict in the matter.

Ritabrata claimed that the court clearly ruled that the TMC faction whose session appointed Arup Roy as the party chairperson, while replacing Mamata Banerjee, is the real TMC. He claimed if any other faction claims to be the TMC and tries to occupy any party office, it would be illegal.

Ritabrata claimed the court has now put its seal of approval on their claim. He said , “Following the rules and regulations, no one other than us can use the party’s funds or name. If anyone tries to forcefully enter the party offices, we will take legal action against them. This is not a lawless land.”

Mamata camp rejects claims

Meanwhile, Kalighat-TMC Advocate Arka Nag told the media, “Ritabrata Banerjee has claimed that a court order has recognised his faction as the ‘real Trinamool Congress’. The case in question was not filed by Ritabrata Banerjee. It was filed by Jui Biswas and several others. Ritabrata and his associates had approached the Election Commission seeking recognition as the ‘real Trinamool Congress’.”

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Nag said the EC has not yet taken or communicated any decision in the matter.

The Mamata camp’s counsel added, “Three petitioners suddenly filed a case before the Alipore Court, on the basis of which the court passed an ex parte interim order. At the prima facie stage, the court has the legal authority to grant an interim order. However, this is not a final judgment. Attempts are being made to mislead the public by portraying this interim order as a final judgment. Appropriate legal action will be taken in the matter.”

EC verdict awaited, too

During a meeting at a hotel on June 22, the rebel faction claimed to replace Mamata Banerjee with Arup Roy as the party chairperson. Ritabrata, Javed Khan and Sandipan Saha were made general secretaries, while Akhruzzaman was made the party treasurer. A 30-member working committee was also formed, after which the Ritabrata-led rebel faction submitted the list to the Election Commission of India, staking their claim as the real TMC.

In response, the Mamata Banerjee camp — currently known as the ‘Kalighat-TMC’ — had sent a counter-letter to the ECI. The case is still pending before the ECI.

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Meanwhile, the Ritabrata faction has been accused of taking control of the temporary Trinamool Bhavan in the Metropolitan. They have also formed state and district committees to further solidify their claim over the party.