Saturday, April 23, 2022
Ripun Bora appointed TMC Assam chief

The Trinamool issued a press release on Saturday stating, “We are pleased to share that our Hon’ble Chairperson Smt Mamata Banerjee has appointed Shri Ripun Bora (Ex-MP, Rajya Sabha) as the State President of the Assam unit.”

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
April 24, 2022 5:18:56 am
Ripun Bora (File)

Former Assam state Congress chief Ripun Bora, who recently switched over to the Trinamool Congress, was appointed the party’s president in the northeastern state on Saturday.

After ushering in the former Congress leader into the TMC fold, party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee had tweeted, “Extending a very warm welcome to Ripun Bora, a stalwart and skilled politician. We are pleased to have him onboard.”

