RG Kar victim’s mother demands expansion of probe, asks why Mamata isn’t in jail

BJP MLA Ratna Debnath, mother of the RG Kar rape-murder victim, has renewed her demand to bring former CM Mamata Banerjee under probe.

Written by: Sweety Kumari
2 min readKolkataSep 6, 2026 06:30 PM IST
ratna debnath, bjp, west bengalRatna Debnath, mother of RG Kar rape and murder victim, during a public meeting. (Photo: Facebook/Ratna Debnath)
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BJP Panihati MLA Ratna Debnath, the mother of the postgraduate trainee doctor who was raped and murdered inside the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata in August 2024, has renewed her demand to expand the probe into her daughter’s death.

Demanding that former chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who was also the health minister in 2024, and current State Health Secretary Narayan Swarup Nigam be brought under the purview of the inquiry, Debnath said on Saturday, “I have witnessed my daughter’s struggle from up close. After all, we were the ones who taught her the language of protest.”

“Money is taken there (RG Kar Medical College and Hospital) for admissions, and they had even confiscated her thesis paper. The place where my daughter was murdered is supposed to be a secure enclosure. As a mother, even today I do not know what happened that night,” she added.

Recalling her final interaction with her daughter, Debnath said, “That night at 11.15 pm, holding her food in hand, she called me. We talked a lot then; I asked what she would eat.”

The BJP MLA, however, said the Suvendu Adhikari-led government has done a lot to advance the probe after coming to power in May.

Debnath then questioned why the top administrative leadership of the former regime remains unpunished, asserting, “Why hasn’t the (former) health minister gone to jail all this time? Why is Health Secretary Narayan Swarup Nigam still outside? We want arrests.”

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Debnath also questioned the clearances given to break down a wall and a basin at RG Kar soon after the death of her daughter.

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She concluded by saying that while her family never intended to step into politics, the loss of her daughter and the systemic failures in Bengal’s healthcare and education systems forced her to take up the mantle to ensure complete justice.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
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Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

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