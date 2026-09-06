RG Kar victim’s mother demands expansion of probe, asks why Mamata isn’t in jail

BJP Panihati MLA Ratna Debnath, the mother of the postgraduate trainee doctor who was raped and murdered inside the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata in August 2024, has renewed her demand to expand the probe into her daughter’s death.

Demanding that former chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who was also the health minister in 2024, and current State Health Secretary Narayan Swarup Nigam be brought under the purview of the inquiry, Debnath said on Saturday, “I have witnessed my daughter’s struggle from up close. After all, we were the ones who taught her the language of protest.”

“Money is taken there (RG Kar Medical College and Hospital) for admissions, and they had even confiscated her thesis paper. The place where my daughter was murdered is supposed to be a secure enclosure. As a mother, even today I do not know what happened that night,” she added.