RG Kar rape-murder: Calcutta High Court orders CBI SIT probe into time between victim having dinner and cremation

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The Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed the formation of a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to examine developments linked to the rape and murder of the trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in August 2024, from the time she had dinner on the night of the incident until her cremation the following day.
The post-graduate trainee doctor was raped and murdered inside the hospital on August 9, 2024, triggering widespread outrage across West Bengal and sparking protests within the medical fraternity nationwide.
In the aftermath of the crime, allegations surfaced claiming that evidence was tampered with and efforts were made to suppress or minimise the gravity of the incident.
A division bench of the Calcutta High Court, comprising Justices Shampa Sarkar and Tirthankar Ghosh, stated that the SIT will be headed by the CBI’s Joint Director (East). The remaining two members of the team are to be finalised within 48 hours of the order.
The bench observed that given the far-reaching social impact of the incident, the SIT would investigate allegations related to destruction of evidence as well as claims made by the victim’s parents that attempts were made to hush up and downplay the case.
The court has directed the agency to submit a comprehensive report by June 25, when the matter will next come up for hearing.
The victim’s parents had approached the high court seeking a further probe into the rape and murder of their daughter, alleging that more than one individual may have been involved in the crime.
Meanwhile, civic volunteer Sanjay Roy was sentenced to life imprisonment in connection with the rape and murder of the trainee doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.
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