RG Kar rape-murder: Calcutta High Court orders CBI SIT probe into time between victim having dinner and cremation

In the aftermath of the crime, allegations surfaced claiming that evidence was tampered with and efforts were made to suppress or minimise the gravity of the incident. (Express file photo)

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed the formation of a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to examine developments linked to the rape and murder of the trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in August 2024, from the time she had dinner on the night of the incident until her cremation the following day.

The post-graduate trainee doctor was raped and murdered inside the hospital on August 9, 2024, triggering widespread outrage across West Bengal and sparking protests within the medical fraternity nationwide.

In the aftermath of the crime, allegations surfaced claiming that evidence was tampered with and efforts were made to suppress or minimise the gravity of the incident.