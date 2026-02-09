Two years after her brutal rape and murder, the parents of the trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital marked what would have been her 33rd birthday Monday, holding on to the hope that they will one day receive justice.
On August 9, 2024, the body of the postgraduate resident doctor was found in a seminar room at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The next day, civic volunteer Sanjoy Roy was arrested and convicted by a Sealdah court in January 2025.
Speaking to The Indian Express over the phone, her father said she never celebrated her birthday in a grand manner. “She didn’t like big celebrations. Many doctors and medical representatives would send cakes, but she would never cut any cake before I brought one for her. Since childhood, it was a ritual that she would first cut the cake I brought,” he said.
“If she had been on duty, she would come home and have simple home-cooked food and then on her off, she would order food from some restaurant, and we would enjoy the meal,” he added.
Her mother said the young doctor especially loved gur er payesh, a rice pudding made with jaggery. “It was a ritual for me to prepare it on her birthday. If she had duty, she would take just a spoonful and rush off. Later, she would come home and relish it properly,” she said.
“If she were alive today, she would have settled down by now, and we would have had a happy, complete family,” her parents said.
Now, the parents said they commemorate their daughter’s birthday through acts of charity. “We distribute saplings as a tribute to her. In the evening, we distribute books and pens to nearly 200 to 250 students of all age groups,” her father said. “My daughter always wanted children to study, so we try to do as much as we can.”
The parents also said that several political parties have approached them to contest elections. “All parties, be it the BJP, CPI(M), or TMC, have contacted us, but we are not interested. Our only aim is to get justice for our child. We do not want to politicise the issue. If we join any political party, the main issue of justice will be forgotten. Joining politics was never, and is never, on our minds,” her father said.
“It has been 18 months, and we are still waiting. The matter of capital punishment for convict Sanjoy Roy is pending before the Calcutta High Court. It appears on the list every day, but it does not come up for a hearing,” the father said.
Meanwhile, the West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Forum organised a protest gathering demanding justice.
In the evening, a torch rally will be held from the victim doctor’s residence to Tillotama More in Sodepur.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More