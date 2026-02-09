‘Still waiting after 18 months’: On her 33rd birthday, parents of RG Kar rape-murder victim reject political offers to fight for justice

On August 9, 2024, the body of the 32-year-old postgraduate resident doctor was found in a seminar room at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. (File Photo)

Two years after her brutal rape and murder, the parents of the trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital marked what would have been her 33rd birthday Monday, holding on to the hope that they will one day receive justice.

On August 9, 2024, the body of the postgraduate resident doctor was found in a seminar room at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The next day, civic volunteer Sanjoy Roy was arrested and convicted by a Sealdah court in January 2025.

Speaking to The Indian Express over the phone, her father said she never celebrated her birthday in a grand manner. “She didn’t like big celebrations. Many doctors and medical representatives would send cakes, but she would never cut any cake before I brought one for her. Since childhood, it was a ritual that she would first cut the cake I brought,” he said.