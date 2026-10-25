‘More faith in Suvendu Adhikari than CBI’: RG Kar victim’s father slams central probe

The family of the doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has expressed deep dissatisfaction with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, stating they now have more faith in Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari than in the central agency. The parents appeared visibly unhappy after the Supreme Court granted bail to former RG Kar principal Sandeep Ghosh.

On October 15, the Supreme Court granted bail to Ghosh in connection with the CBI’s probe into alleged financial irregularities at the institution. A bench comprising Justice MM Sundresh and Justice Prasanna B Varale noted that Ghosh had been in custody for over two years, and only seven of 147 witnesses had been examined so far. Consequently, the apex court allowed Ghosh’s appeal challenging the Calcutta High Court’s February 23 order rejecting his bail application.

After waiting over two years for justice while navigating different courts, the victim’s father voiced his frustration to The Indian Express over the phone on Sunday: “Sandeep Ghosh has got bail in all the cases; he will walk out.”

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Frustration over CBI’s progress

Criticising the performance of the CBI’s Special Investigation Team (SIT), the father questioned the lack of outcomes in the probe. “Do not know what they are doing; they just submit envelopes in court, but we do not know what they are submitting. What is the progress? Nothing. No one is being arrested or convicted, so what can we call progress in the case,” he said.

He alleged that the agency has been unresponsive to the family’s inputs. “The CBI is not listening to what we are saying; if required, we will have to go and meet the CBI director again. On the next court date, if we see there is no progress, then again we will go to meet the director.”

The family also expressed serious concern that once Ghosh leaves prison on bail, he may attempt to influence witnesses and tamper with ongoing legal proceedings against him.

Threat of renewed protests

Saying they trust state leadership more, the father claimed a state-led investigation would have produced better results if the judiciary had allowed it.

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“We are in communication with the CM; he is helping us as much as he can, but the matter is not in his hands. If the court had handed the investigation over to the CM, then I am sure there would have been some result by now. We have more faith in Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari than the CBI,” he said.

The father said that the family is prepared to resume public demonstrations if necessary: “We will do anything for justice for our daughter. The CBI is a separate investigating agency; it has nothing to do with the government. If we have to protest, we will.”

Ghosh was originally arrested in September 2024 and chargesheeted in Special Case No. 1 of 2025, stemming from an August 24, 2024 FIR filed by the CBI’s Anti-Corruption Branch in Kolkata. In December 2024, a Kolkata court granted bail to Ghosh and Abhijit Mondol, former officer-in-charge of the Tala police station, in the rape and murder case after the CBI failed to submit a chargesheet within 90 days. However, Ghosh remained behind bars in the financial fraud case until the recent Supreme Court order.