RG Kar case: 2 years on, TMC leader Nirmal Ghosh arrested over ‘cover-up’ role

The West Bengal Police Thursday arrested former Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Nirmal Ghosh from Sambalpur in Odisha in connection with a fresh FIR over the alleged rushed cremation of the RG Kar rape-murder victim.

Ghosh, who had been untraceable for several days, is being brought to Kolkata by road and will be produced before a Barrackpore court on Friday, according to police sources.

The arrest follows a fresh FIR registered on Monday by the Barrackpore Police Commissionerate at Khardah Police Station, based on a complaint filed by the victim’s father.

The complaint names three people: Nirmal Ghosh, former TMC MLA and former chief whip in the Assembly; Somnath Dey, Panihati Municipality Councillor; Sanjeev Mukherjee, a neighbour of the victim’s family.

Senior officers confirmed the FIR includes charges for wrongful restraint, disappearance of evidence, framing of incorrect records by a public servant, criminal trespass, and showing disrespect to human corpses.

Police inquiries at the Panihati crematorium revealed several irregularities on the day of the cremation in August 2024. The victim’s body was rushed for final rites ahead of two other waiting bodies. Standard cremation charges were unexpectedly waived. The authorisation forms were signed by neighbours instead of the victim’s parents or immediate family.

Chanda Ghosh, the daughter of Nirmal Ghosh, told the media, “We did not know where he was. For the past two months, he has not been staying at home. The police have repeatedly asked us about his whereabouts, but we simply do not know.”

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“My father was an MLA and always stood by the families of the dead, no matter who they were in Panihati. He has consistently cooperated with the investigation. The police deemed it necessary to arrest him, so he was taken into custody. We will pursue legal action. We plan to appeal to the Chief Minister, requesting that he also consider our family.”

Dipanita Ghosh, the daughter-in-law, said, “We learned about the arrest through the news. Until we have a chance to meet him, we cannot comment further. My father-in-law left home a long time ago and did not contact us or inform us of his whereabouts.”

“We trust that the police will carry out their duties with the support of the state administration. He is unwell and 80 years old, so we hope the authorities will take that into consideration. We have never discussed his work or the RG Kar issue with him.”

The fresh probe was ordered by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari during an August 8 event in Panihati marking the second death anniversary of the junior doctor. Adhikari directed state police to launch an independent investigation parallel to the ongoing court-monitored Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe to address unresolved questions surrounding the cremation.

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“There is a mystery why no charge was taken for the cremation of the victim’s body. Why was the victim’s body cremated without the signature of any family member? All these will be probed again,” Chief Minister Adhikari said.

Parents, protesters allege cover-up

The victim’s body was found in a seminar room at Kolkata’s state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, 2024, following her rape and murder the previous night.

Her parents and protesting junior doctors have maintained from the beginning that both the postmortem and cremation were conducted in undue haste under the supervision of the accused to prevent a second autopsy.

Reacting to the arrest, Dr Aniket Mahato, a key face of the ‘Abhaya’ doctor protests, said, “Why Nirmal Ghosh did such a thing and under whose instructions is a big question. The truth should come out. Several people are involved in hushing up the case. It was clear that the body was quickly cremated—why did it take so long for the arrest? We want justice to be served.”