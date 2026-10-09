‘Hospital ransack a conspiracy’: Suvendu Adhikari accuses Mamata Banerjee in RG Kar case

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari also claimed that the then local MLA Atin Ghosh was involved in the August 14, 2024 incident, when the miscreants attacked the emergency building of the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital

Written by: Atri Mitra
2 min readKolkataUpdated: Oct 9, 2026 03:51 PM IST
suvendu adhikariChief Minister Suvendu Adhikari alleged that the police made way for the miscreants and local MLA Atin Ghosh to enter R G Kar Medical College on August 14, 2024, midnight as part of a conspiracy. (File photo)
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Two months after the West Bengal government ordered a fresh probe into the alleged RG Kar rape-murder of a trainee doctor in 2024, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari launched a scathing attack on the previous Trinamool regime, stating that miscreants ransacked the hospital a few days after the crime at the behest of the then chief minister Mamata Banerjee to sabotage the investigation.

He also claimed that the then local MLA Atin Ghosh was involved in the August 14, 2024 incident, when the miscreants attacked the emergency building of the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

“The incident happened when people across the state were busy protesting at different places seeking justice for the junior doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered on August 9, 2024, inside the emergency building of the hospital. Police made way for them and the local MLA (Atin Ghosh). All these incidents happened at the behest of the then Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. It was a conspiracy,” Adhikari said on Friday during a convention of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

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Also read | R G Kar case: Former Bengal municipality chairman held after interstate chase

The chief minister alleged that the miscreants’ attempt to enter the crime scene was somehow thwarted.

Ratna Devnath, the rape victim’s mother and BJP MLA, who was present in the meeting, said, “They not only tried to suppress the incident but also destroyed the evidence.”

Also Read | Two years after doctor’s rape-murder, a long night at Kolkata hospital

However, during his speech, Suvendu Adhikari also said, “Investigation is going on, and nobody will be spared.”

In a separate proceeding, former civic volunteer Sanjay Roy was convicted by a Sealdah court and sentenced to imprisonment for the remainder of his life for the rape and murder.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Atri Mitra
Atri Mitra

Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain. Experience  Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express. Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news. Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions. Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal. Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla. Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent. Education Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting. Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University. Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur. Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More

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