‘Hospital ransack a conspiracy’: Suvendu Adhikari accuses Mamata Banerjee in RG Kar case

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari alleged that the police made way for the miscreants and local MLA Atin Ghosh to enter R G Kar Medical College on August 14, 2024, midnight as part of a conspiracy. (File photo)

Two months after the West Bengal government ordered a fresh probe into the alleged RG Kar rape-murder of a trainee doctor in 2024, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari launched a scathing attack on the previous Trinamool regime, stating that miscreants ransacked the hospital a few days after the crime at the behest of the then chief minister Mamata Banerjee to sabotage the investigation.

He also claimed that the then local MLA Atin Ghosh was involved in the August 14, 2024 incident, when the miscreants attacked the emergency building of the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

“The incident happened when people across the state were busy protesting at different places seeking justice for the junior doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered on August 9, 2024, inside the emergency building of the hospital. Police made way for them and the local MLA (Atin Ghosh). All these incidents happened at the behest of the then Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. It was a conspiracy,” Adhikari said on Friday during a convention of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.