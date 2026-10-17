‘CBI not doing work properly’: RG Kar victim’s parents after Sandeep Ghosh gets bail

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Sandeep Ghosh, who was arrested in September 2024, was granted bail on October 15 in a CBI case on alleged financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

Written by: Tanusree Bose
4 min readKolkataUpdated: Oct 17, 2026 05:51 PM IST
Kolkata, R G KarIn December 2024, Sandeep Ghosh was granted bail in the junior doctor's rape and murder case. (File photo)
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The parents of the RG Kar rape-murder victim, who have been waiting for justice for their daughter for over two years, have expressed unhappiness over the Supreme Court granting bail to former principal Sandeep Ghosh and alleged that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should be held accountable.

Ghosh, who was arrested in September 2024, was granted bail on October 15 in a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case on alleged financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

“The Supreme Court has already given its decision. The CBI is not doing their work properly… just taking dates in court and not doing the hearing. So after two years, the accused got bail. I am seeing how the CBI is working, what they will do and what they will not; all I know,” the victim’s father said on Saturday.

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The deceased junior doctor’s father said the family will do everything to get justice for their daughter.

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Taking a dig at CBI, he further said, “I told the Investigation Officer that they are working so well that the Supreme Court gave the bail. They (CBI) just want the criminals to roam free.  I feel that the government should privatise this agency. Then they will work properly,” said the visibly distraught father.

“If we have to fight with this government also, we will fight. If required, we will protest again,” he added.

A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and Justice Prasanna B Varale noted that Ghosh had been in custody for more than two years and that only seven out of 147 witnesses had been examined so far in the case; thus the apex court allowed Ghosh’s appeal challenging the Calcutta High Court’s February 23 order rejecting his bail application.

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Also read | HC Division Bench to not hear pleas linked to RG Kar rape-murder; new Bench to be assigned

Meanwhile, the doctors have also expressed their unhappiness over the way the CBI worked. Aniket Mahatoe, one of the main faces in the protest, told reporters, “It is a very sad day that in the financial irregularities case Sandeep Ghosh has been granted bail. For those of us who had hit the streets for days and months for justice, this is sad news. This has happened due to the CBI’s slow-paced investigation. Also, the new government has done nothing apart from suspending three IPS officers. We have not seen any primary report. The state government should have shown promptness. The government has changed, but where is justice?”

Dr Utpal Banerjee of Association of Health Service Doctors said the CBI should be held responsible for the delay in such an important case. “There have been several allegations against Ghosh — from financial scam to cover-up of the RG Kar case. The parents had repeatedly taken his name. But sadly, he has been granted bail because in the last two years CBI has only examined seven witnesses out of 147. We demand an answer from the CBI for this delay in such an important case.”

The resident doctor’s severely scarred body was found at the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9, 2024.

In December 2024, Ghosh and Abhijit Mondol, former OC of Tala PS, were granted bail in the junior doctor’s rape and murder case. A court in Kolkata had granted bail to Ghosh after the CBI had failed to submit a chargesheet within 90 days. But Ghosh was still behind bars in the financial fraud case, in which he has now been granted bail.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Tanusree Bose
Tanusree Bose

Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage. Experience  Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness. Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances. Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including: State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies. Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues. Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE). Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll. Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More

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