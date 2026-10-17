‘CBI not doing work properly’: RG Kar victim’s parents after Sandeep Ghosh gets bail

The parents of the RG Kar rape-murder victim, who have been waiting for justice for their daughter for over two years, have expressed unhappiness over the Supreme Court granting bail to former principal Sandeep Ghosh and alleged that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should be held accountable.

Ghosh, who was arrested in September 2024, was granted bail on October 15 in a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case on alleged financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

“The Supreme Court has already given its decision. The CBI is not doing their work properly… just taking dates in court and not doing the hearing. So after two years, the accused got bail. I am seeing how the CBI is working, what they will do and what they will not; all I know,” the victim’s father said on Saturday.