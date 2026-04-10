RG Kar case: Calcutta HC allows fresh CBI questioning of Sanjoy Roy, says ‘may possess more information’

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation to interrogate Sanjoy Roy, the sole convict in connection with the RG Kar rape and murder case.

A division bench comprising Justice Rajasekhar Mantha and Justice Rai Chattopadhyay directed the CBI to question Roy again, adding that the agency can also interrogate other suspects if necessary.

The bench instructed the CBI to present its response based on two additional affidavits filed by the victim’s parents. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for May 12, when the CBI will submit its report. The lawyer of the petitioner’s parents’, Jayanta Narayan Chattopadhyay, claimed that the family has gathered information on several aspects that were not adequately examined by the CBI and the state police.

He stated that a forensic expert’s opinion suggests that multiple individuals may have been present at the time of the incident.

He further stated that additional affidavits have been submitted regarding DNA sample collection and analysis, as well as the consideration of audio evidence. The lawyer also alleged that the statements of certain individuals last seen with the victim were not recorded.

Justice Rajasekhar Mantha observed that the court believes that the sole accused may possess more information, therefore in the interest of the investigation, the CBI should not hesitate to interrogate Roy again. The court noted that the investigating agency may use advanced technology and modern methods in the probe.

Representing the CBI, Deputy Solicitor General Rajdeep Majumdar informed the court that a medical board has been constituted to provide expert opinion on the case. The report will be submitted on the next hearing date.

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In March this year, the division bench of Justice Debangshu Basak and Justice MD Shabbar Rashidi had released all the cases related to the rape and murder.

A writ petition was filed by the victim doctor’s family alleging lapses in the CBI probe, seeking a fresh investigation and court-monitored scrutiny. In August 2025, Justice Ghosh had released the matter from his bench since two matters related to the RG Kar rape and murder case were slated to be heard in the division bench of Justice Basak and Justice Rashidi.

Justice Ghosh’s court had observed, “having considered the fact that an appeal has been preferred and is being heard by the division bench of this court… let this matter be tagged with the appeal of the division bench. Let the matter be released from the list and record be placed before the Chief Justice for assignment.”

The postgraduate trainee doctor was raped and murdered in the R G Kar Medical College on August 9, 2024. A civic volunteer, Sanjoy Roy, was arrested by the Kolkata police the next day.

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The High Court had later handed over the investigation to the central agency from the West Bengal Police.

The central agency filed the chargesheet before the trial court on October 7 2025 and the charges against Roy were framed on November 4, 2025 .

The trial court on January 20 ,2025 sentenced Roy to life imprisonment after convicting him in the case. However, the doctor’s family has been alleging that he was not alone in committing the crime.

The state government and the central agency filed appeals before the High Court in January, seeking the death penalty for Roy. In February 2025 the High Court rejected the government’s appeal, while admitting the central agency’s plea, citing that it is the investigation and prosecution agency.