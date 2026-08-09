RG Kar case: Bengal Health Department announces separate probe 2 years on

The Calcutta High Court ordered a fresh investigation and a new Special Investigation Team of the CBI was formed. (File Photo)

A two-minute silence was observed at all government health institutions in West Bengal on Sunday to mark the second anniversary of the RG Kar Hospital rape and murder case.

A day earlier, Health Minister Sharadwat Mukhopadhyay had announced that his department will initiate a separate investigation into the rape and murder case.

Mukhopadhyay said the health department will summon everyone present at the hospital on the night of the incident. In addition, the investigating officers will also speak with the victim’s teachers and professors.

He further said, “If, in the course of investigation, the department thinks former health minister (Mamata Banerjee) should be summoned, that decision also will be implemented.”