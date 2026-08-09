RG Kar case: Bengal Health Department announces separate probe 2 years on

A two-minute silence was observed at all government health institutions in West Bengal on Sunday to mark the second anniversary of the RG Kar Hospital rape and murder case.
A day earlier, Health Minister Sharadwat Mukhopadhyay had announced that his department will initiate a separate investigation into the rape and murder case.
Mukhopadhyay said the health department will summon everyone present at the hospital on the night of the incident. In addition, the investigating officers will also speak with the victim’s teachers and professors.
He further said, “If, in the course of investigation, the department thinks former health minister (Mamata Banerjee) should be summoned, that decision also will be implemented.”
The health minister stated the inquiry will also comprehensively examine what specific shortcomings or loopholes existed at the time in the hospital’s internal security and administrative framework, and how those deficiencies were subsequently rectified.
The findings and report of the departmental inquiry will be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation.
Meanwhile, Asfaqullah Naiya, a member of the Abhaya Mancha that spearheaded the protests in the wake of the rape and murder of the woman doctor, said, “State government is observing silence; we are welcoming that. But if the investigation of the RG Kar rape and murder case is also silenced, then it will not be accepted. Till date, we don’t know exactly what happened on that night. We want proper justice.”
It may be noted that the Kolkata Police, which initially investigated the rape and murder case, arrested civic volunteer Sanjay Roy for the crime. Later, when the Calcutta High Court directed that the case be handed over to the CBI, the agency also named Sanjay Roy as the sole accused in its chargesheet. The Sealdah court also found Roy guilty and ordered a life sentence.
However, from the very beginning, the family of the victim had expressed strong dissatisfaction with the investigation conducted by the police and the CBI. Accepting their plea, the high court ordered a fresh investigation and a new Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the CBI was formed.
Last Thursday, when the report on the progress of the CBI investigation was submitted to the court, the division bench of Justice Shampa Sarkar and Justice Tirthankar Ghosh expressed strong dissatisfaction over it. The court observed that the new SIT is being influenced by the old investigative process and is losing direction.
Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain.
Experience
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express.
Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news.
Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions.
Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal.
Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla.
Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent.
Education
Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting.
Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University.
Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur.
Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More