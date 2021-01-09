Return public money you looted through scams, Cong tells TMC, BJP

Leader of the Congress party in the Lok Sabha Adhir Chowdhury on Friday asked both TMC and the BJP to return the money looted from common man through Saradha, Narada and Rose Valley scams before asking people for votes. Led by Chowdhury, a rally was taken out by Congress workers and supporters from state Congress headquarters to Esplanade to demand return of money to the duped beneficiaries of multiple chit fund scams. A memorandum in this regard was submitted to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at Raj Bhawan.

Addressing party workers at the rally, Chowdhury said, “Crores of money were looted through multiple vhut fund scams. There were scams to the tune of Rs 25,000 to 30,000 crores. The TMC and the BJP must return the money to the duped people before seeking their votes. Those who had looted the money from the people have now joined the BJP. So both the parties are now accountable to the people. We will submit a deputation to the Governor in this regard.”

The Congress MP also also blamed the TMC and the BJP for turning West Bengal politics into a “contest of hurling harangues” and urged people to “make a decision carefully for the future of the state.”

“Politics in West Bengal has only become a contest of hurling harangues. Neither the Trinamool nor the BJP is speaking for the people who have been lured into being influenced by only what they hear. However, people must see with their eyes before making a decision,” said Chowdhury.