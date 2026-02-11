‘Retired and Group C officials?’: The list of names sparking a new row between Mamata and EC

A controversy has erupted in West Bengal over the list of 8,505 Group B officers provided by the state government to assist in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls exercise, in compliance with a Supreme Court directive.
On Monday, the apex court had ordered the state government to ensure that all the 8,505 Group B officers, whose names were handed over in court, report for duty before the district electoral officers or electoral registration officers (EROs) by 5 pm Tuesday. From this list, officials found eligible would assist the EROs and assistant EROs (AEROs), the court added.
According to the West Bengal chief electoral officer’s (CEO) office, the government sent a list of officers via WhatsApp on Tuesday, but questions are now being raised about the names in the document.
“There are many officials in the list who are in doubt as to whether they are officially Group B employees. Especially lower division clerk, clerk cum typist, a section of upper division clerk, office assistant, supervisor, apart from several office bearers,” a senior official of the CEO’s office said.
“Questions have been raised among the officials of the Election Commission as to whether they are B Group or gazetted officers. Moreover, the WhatsApp list of 8,505 personnel includes the names of many personnel who are said to be serving as AEROs or are already involved in the verification of hearing documents,” the official added.
According to the official, the EC is preparing a specific list to identify the officers. The state government allegedly failed to provide the requested personal information or biodata needed to resolve rank confusion.
‘Statements alleging irregularities are completely fabricated’
Senior BJP leader and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday alleged that the West Bengal government has included names of many Group C employees as well as retired Group B officers in the list of 8,505 officials, misleading the court and the poll panel.
“Mamata Banerjee has passed off numerous Group C state officials as Group B. She has even brought retired Group B and Group C officials into the list, violating EC guidelines and the Supreme Court directive. She has taken a serious risk in violation of the assurances made by her government,” Adhikari said.
The state government, however, denied the allegations. “It has been brought to the notice of the state government that some interested quarters are intentionally distorting the contents of the database of names of Group B officials submitted to the ECI, in pursuance of the observation made by Hon’ble Supreme Court dated 09.02.26,” the government said in a statement.
“The Government of West Bengal clarifies that the list of Group ‘B’ employees submitted to ECI is strictly in accordance with the existing pay-level criteria as notified by the Finance Department, Government of West Bengal, vide Memorandum No. 2160-F(J)WB dated 06.10.2020,” it added.
It also stated that, as per the memorandum, the classification of state government employees into Group ‘A’, ‘B’, ‘C’ and ‘D’ has been clearly defined in accordance with existing rules. “The preparation and submission of the list of Group ‘B’ employees has been carried out scrupulously following these notified norms, without any deviation. In this context, the statements recently made in the media by certain sections alleging irregularities or manipulation are completely fabricated and baseless,” it said.
Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain.
Experience
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express.
Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news.
Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions.
Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal.
Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla.
Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent.
Education
Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting.
Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University.
Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur.
Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More