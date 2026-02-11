‘Retired and Group C officials?’: The list of names sparking a new row between Mamata and EC

A controversy has erupted in West Bengal over the list of 8,505 Group B officers provided by the state government to assist in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls exercise, in compliance with a Supreme Court directive.

On Monday, the apex court had ordered the state government to ensure that all the 8,505 Group B officers, whose names were handed over in court, report for duty before the district electoral officers or electoral registration officers (EROs) by 5 pm Tuesday. From this list, officials found eligible would assist the EROs and assistant EROs (AEROs), the court added.

ALSO READ | How Mamata Banerjee plans to win West Bengal polls: Decoding her twin strategy

According to the West Bengal chief electoral officer’s (CEO) office, the government sent a list of officers via WhatsApp on Tuesday, but questions are now being raised about the names in the document.

“There are many officials in the list who are in doubt as to whether they are officially Group B employees. Especially lower division clerk, clerk cum typist, a section of upper division clerk, office assistant, supervisor, apart from several office bearers,” a senior official of the CEO’s office said.

“Questions have been raised among the officials of the Election Commission as to whether they are B Group or gazetted officers. Moreover, the WhatsApp list of 8,505 personnel includes the names of many personnel who are said to be serving as AEROs or are already involved in the verification of hearing documents,” the official added.

According to the official, the EC is preparing a specific list to identify the officers. The state government allegedly failed to provide the requested personal information or biodata needed to resolve rank confusion.

Story continues below this ad

ALSO READ | Bengal govt bent on derailing SIR, following old and flawed electoral roll: EC to top court

‘Statements alleging irregularities are completely fabricated’

Senior BJP leader and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday alleged that the West Bengal government has included names of many Group C employees as well as retired Group B officers in the list of 8,505 officials, misleading the court and the poll panel.

“Mamata Banerjee has passed off numerous Group C state officials as Group B. She has even brought retired Group B and Group C officials into the list, violating EC guidelines and the Supreme Court directive. She has taken a serious risk in violation of the assurances made by her government,” Adhikari said.

The state government, however, denied the allegations. “It has been brought to the notice of the state government that some interested quarters are intentionally distorting the contents of the database of names of Group B officials submitted to the ECI, in pursuance of the observation made by Hon’ble Supreme Court dated 09.02.26,” the government said in a statement.

Story continues below this ad

ALSO READ | ‘No escape route for Mamata’: Suvendu Adhikari leads celebrations after SC orders Bengal to pay DA dues

“The Government of West Bengal clarifies that the list of Group ‘B’ employees submitted to ECI is strictly in accordance with the existing pay-level criteria as notified by the Finance Department, Government of West Bengal, vide Memorandum No. 2160-F(J)WB dated 06.10.2020,” it added.

It also stated that, as per the memorandum, the classification of state government employees into Group ‘A’, ‘B’, ‘C’ and ‘D’ has been clearly defined in accordance with existing rules. “The preparation and submission of the list of Group ‘B’ employees has been carried out scrupulously following these notified norms, without any deviation. In this context, the statements recently made in the media by certain sections alleging irregularities or manipulation are completely fabricated and baseless,” it said.