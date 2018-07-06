Restrict surge pricing to 45%, West Bengal government tells app-based cab services

West Bengal Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari (File) West Bengal Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari (File)

The state government on Wednesday told app-based cab services such as Ola and Uber to ensure that prices do not surge beyond 45 per cent of the norm during peak hours.

“The meeting was positive and you may hear good news soon. We made it clear that they will have to restrict the surge to a maximum of 45 per cent,” said a senior transport department official.

The meeting, which was presided over by state Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari, was the result of a letter from the state transport department on June 30 to the cab services, seeking details of their fare policies.

“We have sent the letter to the app-cab aggregators following several complaints that these operators were charging exorbitant prices which at times ranged as high as surge multiplier at 2.9x,” Adhikari had said on June 30.

