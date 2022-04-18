Resolve SSC candidates’ issues: Pradhan to TMC

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday appealed to the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal to address the grievances of School Service Commission (SSC) candidates who are protesting in Kolkata demanding jobs.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines on an event in the city, Pradhan said, “There should not be any negligence in the recruitment of teachers as they build the future generations. Irregularities in the recruitment of teachers have happened in several states and they paid the price for it. Even the high court has said something on it. The law should take its own course. There should be no compromise when it comes to recruitment of teachers.” A relay hunger strike by a section of SSC candidates at Gandhi Statue on Mayo Road in the city seeking jobs entered 10th day on Sunday.

Four of the protesters were detained by the police in the Khalighat area when they tried to submit a memorandum at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s residence. They, however, were released later.

Meanwhile, five SSC candidates observing relay hunger strike fell sick and were taken to the SSKM Hospital. “Many of the protesting candidates are falling sick. The police are not allowing us to reach the CM to share our grievances. We want jobs and we will not stop our agitation,” said a protesting candidate. SFI members expressed solidarity with the protesters and visited the protest venue.

“These work education and physical education candidates have cleared their SSC exam in 2016. But they have not got jobs so far. Today four of them went to meet the chief minister but the police not only stopped but also manhandled them. This is very unfortunate that the chief minister is too busy to meet these protesters. We will launch a bigger movement, if needed,” said SFI state secretary Srijan Bhattacharya.