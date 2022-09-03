Resolution for change of HC judge’s determination illegal: 2 Bar members

Two elected Executive Committee members of the Calcutta High Court Bar Association on Friday wrote to Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava, describing the resolution reportedly passed in the General Body of the Association on Thursday, demanding “immediate change of determination (assigning different types of cases to different judges) of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha” and “abstaining from attending work in Court Rooms 1 and 13 till their demands are met” as “illegal, purported and alleged”, said Bar Association sources.

According to sources, the two elected EC members stated that “the alleged resolution to boycott any Hon’ble Bench and/or Court is per se against the objects of the Bar Association and also against the interest of the members of the Bar at large and that the “call for a boycott of Courts is against Judgments of the Supreme Court”.

Signed by the Secretary and Treasurer of the Association, a unanimous resolution of the General Body of the Association on Thursday requested the Chief Justice of the Court to consider their demands/grievances on a war footing, said sources. As per the resolution, the members had resolved to abstain from attending work in Court Rooms 1 and 13 unless their grievances are redressed properly. Court No 1 is of the Chief Justice while Court No 13 is of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha.

The Resolution states, “It has been decided that unless the issues are redressed within September 2, 2022 by 1:00 PM in writing, especially with regard to present determination issue may be kept in abeyance for the time being till the determination and grievance are addressed properly, otherwise, the members may refrain themselves from attending the judicial work in courtroom 1 & 13 for which the administration of the Hon’ble Court would be solely responsible.” The resolution unanimously supported the contents of a letter of the same date of the member of the Association to the Chief Justice, said Bar Association sources.

Bar association members on Thursday wrote a letter to the Chief Justice, seeking “immediate change of determination of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha” while accusing Justice Mantha of favouring Leader of Opposition in Assembly Suvendu Adhikari and the BJP in judicial rulings when the judge was entrusted taking up “police inaction” matters as per the roster. They alleged that Justice Mantha issued stay and no coercive measures in matters against Adhikari and his family members.