‘Research can decide nation’s path’: West Bengal Governor unveils supercomputer

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday inaugurated petascale supercomputer PARAM Shakti as part of the National Supercomputing Mission (NSM) at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur.

The NSM is a joint initiative of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the Department of Science and Technology.

In a statement, IIT-Kharagpur said the PARAM Shakti supercomputing facility is accelerating research and development activities in multidisciplinary domains of computational and data sciences.

Addressing the gathering, Dhankhar said, “Innovation and research alone determine whether a nation will continue to be on development trajectory or not. It’s the intent of giving back to the society and not the scale that matters more. The Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is an opportunity to be availed by all of us to know our real heroes.” The governor also visited the Centre of Excellence for Indian Knowledge System at IIT Kharagpur. In the institute’s award ceremony, Dhankhar felicitated notable alumni Vinod Gupta with Honoris Causa (Doctor of Science)-2020, Ashoke Deysarkar with Life Fellow Award-2021 and Prof Kalyan Chakravarti with Distinguished Alumnus Award-2020.