Republic Day 2026: Kolkata Metro to run over 270 train services on Jan 26 – Check first and last train timings

Kolkata Metro plans to run more than 270 trains on January 26, 2026. (Image generated using AI)

Republic Day 2026 Kolkata Metro services: Kolkata Metro has planned to run more than 270 train services on Monday, January 26. The move aims at facilitating travellers to reach their destination as several restriction is there on road traffic is there due to the Republic Day 2026 ceremony.

“Metro Railway, Kolkata is going to operate 182 services in Blue Line and 92 services in Yellow Line on Monday i.e. on 26.01.2026 on account of Republic Day,” the Kolkata Metro said in a statement. However, the train services on Purple Line and Orange Line will run as per the normal schedules.

Kolkata Metro train services on Blue Line, January 26

Kolkata Metro will run 182 (91 UP + 91 DN) services in the Blue Line instead of 272 services and 4 UP services from Noapara to Dakshineswar.