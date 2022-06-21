Report also submitted against 2 juveniles: CBI files 2 chargesheets in Birbhum violence cases

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday filed two charge-sheets in the killing of a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and the ensuing violence in which 10 persons were burnt to death at Bogtui village in West Bengal’s Birbhum district on March 21.

In the case involving the murder of Bhadu Sheikh, a panchayat deputy pradhan owing allegiance to the TMC, the agency named four persons in the charge-sheet. They are Palash Khan alias Faizul Khan, Sanju Sheikh alias Nur Islam Sheikh, Safi Sheikh alias Safizul Sheikh and Mahi Sheikh alias Mahirul Sheikh. It claimed to have collected digital and other scientific evidence in the matter.

The CBI had registered an FIR in the matter on April 8 after taking over the probe on the Calcutta High Court’s order. The police had earlier registered a case on March 22 at the Rampurhat police station against 10 persons.

In the arson and killings of 10 people, the agency filed chargesheet against 16 persons, including TMC leader Anarul Hussain, besides submitting a report against two juveniles in the Juvenile Justice Board.

The 10 people named in the chargesheet are Azad Chowdhury, Intaj Sheikh, Mofizul Sheikh, Mortej Ali, Raston Sheikh, Rohan Sheikh, Nazir Hossain alias Rajib Sheikh, Lalan Sheikh alias Boro Lalan, Sal Mohammad alias Bappa, Jahangir Sheikh, Tousib Sheikh, Amzad Khan, Anarul Hussain, Taj alias Chand Mohammad, Samir Sheikh and Riton Sheikh.

Both the charge-sheets were filed in the CBI Special Court in Birbhum. The CBI had registered an FIR on March 25 against 22 persons following the High Court order to take over the probe. The police had filed a case in the matter on March 22 against the 22 and others.

Soon after the killing of Bhadu Sheikh, tension had erupted in the area. It was alleged that Bhadu’s associates and supporters ransacked the houses of rival groups at Bogtui before setting them on fire. Seven persons were charred to death on the spot while four sustained severe burn injuries. Three of the injured, including a woman, died during treatment.

The state police had arrested 21 persons.

After taking over the probe, a CBI team along with forensic experts had visited the spot. The seven bodies recovered from the spot were charred and beyond recognition. The victims were identified using DNA profiling that was done by matching their biological samples preserved during autopsy with the blood samples of their direct relatives.

It was found that there was a long-standing rivalry between two groups, one led by Bhadu, in the village, a CBI official said. The agency had arrested six accused, four from Mumbai, during the course of investigation.