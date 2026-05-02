‘Voting twice is tiresome’: Repolling underway in 15 polling booths in West Bengal

Voters queue up for repoll outside the Uttar Yearpur FP School in Magrahat West on Saturday. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

Two days before counting for the West Bengal Assembly polls is to be held, repolling is underway in 15 booths under two Assembly constituencies in the South 24 Parganas district on Saturday.

Of the 15 booths where repolling was ordered on account of irregularities, 11 are in Magrahat West and four in Diamond Harbour constituencies. The repolling began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.

At the Bahirpuya Kurkuriya FP school in Magrahat West, which is one of the polling stations where repolling is being held, this correspondent saw a long queue of voters.

Mofisul Purkait, a painter by profession, was waiting in line to cast his vote for the second time. Speaking to The Indian Express, he said, “This is harassment for us. Nothing happened here, but still, there is a repoll. We do not even know why. Three of my relatives who had come from Mumbai to cast their votes went back on April 30. They will not be able to vote this time.”