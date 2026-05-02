Two days before counting for the West Bengal Assembly polls is to be held, repolling is underway in 15 booths under two Assembly constituencies in the South 24 Parganas district on Saturday.
Of the 15 booths where repolling was ordered on account of irregularities, 11 are in Magrahat West and four in Diamond Harbour constituencies. The repolling began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.
At the Bahirpuya Kurkuriya FP school in Magrahat West, which is one of the polling stations where repolling is being held, this correspondent saw a long queue of voters.
Mofisul Purkait, a painter by profession, was waiting in line to cast his vote for the second time. Speaking to The Indian Express, he said, “This is harassment for us. Nothing happened here, but still, there is a repoll. We do not even know why. Three of my relatives who had come from Mumbai to cast their votes went back on April 30. They will not be able to vote this time.”
Saheb Purkait, a voter at the same polling station who works as a tailor in Kolkata’s Metiaburuz, said, “I had gone back to work, and then we were told there would be repolling. So, I came back again, but my employer said he would cut my salary.”
The women we spoke to also shared their grievances about the repoll. “Voting twice is tiresome. We are daily wage earners. If we do not work, we do not get paid. The entire week I have worked, and today is my payment day, but I am standing here. So, I won’t get this week’s payment today, and I will have to wait till next week. How will I run my house?” said Asnur Purkait.
Gorachand Baidya, 82, who required assistance to come to the booth as he is not able to walk properly, said, “It is very painful… Last time on April 29, it was also very painful for me, and now also.”
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Meanwhile, the booth-level officers (BLOs) complained that it was a Herculean task for them to inform the voters about the repoll, as they themselves were informed about the Election Commission’s decision on Friday evening.
Uttar Yearpur FP school, another polling booth in Magrahat West, saw brisk repolling on Saturday. A poll official stated that repolling was ordered as there were allegations of tapes being put on the EVM buttons of all parties except one.
Alia Biwi, a voter at the booth, said, “For us, this is a waste of time because we have work, but we had to come so that our names do not get deleted.”
According to sources in the EC, they had received requests for repolling in 29 booths in Diamond Harbour and 13 in Magrahat West. The EC reviewed complaints and polling reports before deciding to conduct fresh voting in selected booths to ensure fairness. Poll officials have assured strict monitoring to avoid any repeat of earlier issues.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More