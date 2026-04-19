‘Repeated interceptions of diplomatic car’: MEA intervenes after complaint by Russian Consulate in Kolkata

The Russian Consulate General in Kolkata has alleged that its diplomatic vehicle was stopped and subjected to attempted inspection by police personnel on two occasions in the last week.

The first incident reportedly occurred on April 14 at the intersection of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Road and Rash Behari Avenue, while the second took place on April 16 at the Chetla Road-Kalighat Road crossing.

In a letter to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Consulate has alleged that law enforcement personnel attempted to “forcefully inspect” the vehicle, despite being informed of its diplomatic status.

Invoking the provisions of the Vienna Convention, which grants immunity from search to diplomatic vehicles, the Consulate described the incidents as a violation and urged the MEA to take up the matter with the authorities concerned.