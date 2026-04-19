‘Repeated interceptions of diplomatic car’: MEA intervenes after complaint by Russian Consulate in Kolkata

There is increased police vigilance in West Bengal as the state is going to the polls in two phases later this month.

Written by: Sweety Kumari
2 min readKolkataApr 19, 2026 02:50 PM IST
West Bengal electionsThe voting will be held in Kolkata on April 29.
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The Russian Consulate General in Kolkata has alleged that its diplomatic vehicle was stopped and subjected to attempted inspection by police personnel on two occasions in the last week.

The first incident reportedly occurred on April 14 at the intersection of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Road and Rash Behari Avenue, while the second took place on April 16 at the Chetla Road-Kalighat Road crossing.

In a letter to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Consulate has alleged that law enforcement personnel attempted to “forcefully inspect” the vehicle, despite being informed of its diplomatic status.

Invoking the provisions of the Vienna Convention, which grants immunity from search to diplomatic vehicles, the Consulate described the incidents as a violation and urged the MEA to take up the matter with the authorities concerned.

In response to this complaint, the MEA Kolkata Branch Secretariat escalated the matter to the state government. Consequently, Avadh Singhal (IAS), OSD and Under Secretary for the Government of West Bengal, issued an official communication on Friday. The letter was directed to top security and police officers, including the Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG & IGP), West Bengal, the Director of Security, and the Commissioner of Kolkata Police.

The state government has forwarded the MEA’s email for “perusal and taking necessary action” to ensure future compliance with diplomatic protocols. Handwritten notes on the document indicate that the order has since been marked for circulation within the traffic police department to alert field officers.

Notably, there is increased police vigilance in West Bengal as the state is going to the polls in two phases later this month.

Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
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Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

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