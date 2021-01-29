Repeal farm laws or quit: Mamata to PM as Bengal passes resolution

As the West Bengal Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution demanding withdrawal of the contentious farm laws enacted by the Centre amid ruckus created by the BJP legislators, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resignation, saying “nothing is in the control of Central government”.

Speaking in the Assembly, Banerjee said the BJP pushed the farm laws in the Parliament using “brute strength”. “If the farmers suffer there will be food shortage across the country. The new farm laws will not just affect Haryana and Punjab but will also impact Bengal. So, the BJP government should repeal the farm laws immediately,” she said.

“The Prime Minister should convene an all-party meeting to discuss the withdrawal of farm laws. Either you withdraw the farm laws or resign,” Banerjee, who heads the Trinamool Congress, said.

She also hit out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the violence during the farmers’ tractor rally on Republic Day in the National Capital.

“If the violence had taken place in Bengal, the Centre would have sought an explanation… then Amit bhaiya would have said, “kya hua?”… We strongly condemn the incident,” the Chief Minister said.

“BJP always maligns every agitation as terrorist activity. The laws are totally anti-farmer. They pushed it (in Parliament) using brute force. We will not accept farmers being branded as traitors,” she said amid protest by BJP MLAs.

She also blamed Delhi Police for the violence on Republic Day, saying they let the situation go out of hand. “Delhi Police is to be blamed for that. What was the Delhi Police doing? It was a complete intelligence failure,” she said.

“In this country, whoever speaks against the Central government is labelled as a terrorist. We will not tolerate farmers being branded as traitors. They are the assets of this nation,” the Chief Minister said accusing the BJP government at the Centre of being “insensitive” and “indifferent” to farmers’ protest.

As soon as the resolution was tabled by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee in the Assembly, BJP MLAs, led by their legislative party leader Manoj Tigga, rushed to the Well of the House chanting “Jai Shri Ram”. They later staged a walkout.

The resolution, which termed the three laws “anti-farmer” and favourable to corporates, was passed with one amendment. While the Opposition CPM and Congress supported the resolution, they proposed six amendments. The ruling Trinamool, however, accepted one amendment.

The resolution said the farm laws enacted by the Centre would create a situation where the government would be forced to stop purchasing from farmers, leading to collapse of the public distribution system and an uptick in hoarding and black marketing.

Speaking in the Assembly, CPM Legislative Party Leader Sujan Chakraborty said, “Here the Trinamool Congress is opposing the farm laws but they already allowed corporates in the state in 2014. Farmers here never be able to sell their produce at the minimum support price. It is very good that they (Trinamool) are opposing the Centre’s law. They should simultaneously look into their own enacted rules also,” the CPM leader said.

So far, five non-BJP-ruled states — Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Kerala and Delhi — have passed resolutions in their assemblies against the contentious laws.