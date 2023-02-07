scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023
Remarks row: Calcutta HC quashes FIR against Paresh Rawal

The FIR against Rawal was registered by CPI(M) state secretary Md Salim. Single bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha noted that Rawal, who had moved a petition seeking quashing of the FIR against him, has given clarifications and tendered an apology over the speech in question.

After looking at all aspects of the case, Justice Mantha quashed the FIR. He said further continuation of the proceedings was not desirable.

THE CALCUTTA High Court on Monday quashed an FIR filed against actor Paresh Rawal for allegedly making derogatory remarks against the Bengali community.

The court observed that the speech was made in Gujarati and some of the criticisms that were made against the speech are by persons who may not necessarily understand the language.

A former BJP MP, Rawal said in the plea that his speech delivered in Gujarati on November 29, during the elections last year, was misinterpreted.

