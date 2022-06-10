Remarks on Prophet: Internet services suspended in some parts of West Bengal’s Howrah district amid violence

The West Bengal government Friday temporarily suspended internet services in the rural parts of Howrah district to rein in the unrest which continued in some pockets of the district for the second consecutive day. The protestors clashed with the police and set kiosks and vehicles on fire.

The state government issued an order which read, “In view of the recent events in some areas, Internet transmissions and Voice over Internet Telephony may be used for spreading rumour for unlawful activities in Howrah District over-the next few days; And whereas examination of the information received gives reason to believe that such unlawful activities are likely to occur in the absence of preventive measures; Now therefore in order to prevent obstruction, annoyance or injury to any person lawfully employed, or danger to human life, health or safety, or a disturbance of the public tranquillity, or a riot or an affray…it is promulgated that: Any data related message or class of messages to or from any person or class of persons relating to any particular subject, brought for transmission by or transmitted or received by any telegraph within the ambit of the India Telegraph Act, 1885, shall temporarily not be transmitted in the interest of maintaining public order and preventing incitement to the commission of any offence within the entire jurisdiction of the Howrah District (Howrah Police Commissionerate and Howrah Rural Police District).”

This order shall come into force with immediate effect and shall remain valid till 6 am on Monday, the order read.

Protesters gather in Kolkata on Friday in an agitation against the remarks made by ex-BJP spokespersons on Prophet Mohammad. (Express Photo: Partha Paul) Protesters gather in Kolkata on Friday in an agitation against the remarks made by ex-BJP spokespersons on Prophet Mohammad. (Express Photo: Partha Paul)

However, there is no restriction on voice calls and SMS and on newspapers, hence communication and dissemination of knowledge and information is not stopped in any way, the order clarified. Since Friday morning, unrest had broken out in several rural areas of Howrah district.

In Dhulagarh, protesters pelted stones at the police who tried to pacify a mob. When the protesters refused to budge, policemen used batons and fired tear gas shells to disperse the mob.

In Uluberia, protesters set police kiosks, several two-wheelers and other vehicles on fire. They also blocked NH-6 for a few hours.

In response, RAF and Combat Force personnel were deployed to control the situation.

Domjur Police Station was attacked by the protesters too while several vehicles were destroyed after the police tried to stop the protesters. Sources said 12 policemen were injured in the attacks. The police have imposed Section 144 of CrPC in several areas of Howrah district.

Similar protests erupted in Panchla. The BJP claimed two of its party offices were burnt down by the protesters in Panchla and Uleberia areas.

In Kolkata, protesters blocked Park Circus seven-point crossing for over two hours demanding the arrest of Nupur Sharma. In view of the alarming situation, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar summoned state chief secretary H K Dwivedi and asked him to meet him by Friday night and urged him to take steps to restore law and order.

“While appealing for peace, WB Guv Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar has sought urgent personal update from CS @chief_west by 10 PM today over worsening law & order situation in State since yesterday. Expect CM Smt. Mamata Banerjee to sternly warn law violators- they will not be spared,” Dhankhar said in a tweet.