Remark made on Congress by Abhishek Banerjee offensive: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

The Congress on Thursday said that TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s recent remark against the party was “offensive” and “uncalled for at a time when an environment is being created by the Opposition to unite against BJP”.

Banerjee, who was questioned by officials of Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Delhi in connection with an alleged coal scam, on Monday said: “If BJP thinks it can frighten the TMC by doing all this; if they think the TMC will accept defeat like the Congress and other parties, they are wrong. We will fight more vigorously.”

Speaking to The Indian Express on Thursday, West Bengal Congress unit chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said: “Abhishek Banerjee’s statement is offensive to the Congress. Such a statement made out of the blue is uncalled for and out of context. The statement comes at a time when there is a political environment where all the Opposition parties are coming together against the BJP. We did not expect this. I am sure that Mamata Banerjee does not endorse such views.”

“It is surprising that after coming out the ED office in Delhi after being questioned there, he (Abhishek Banerjee) targeted the Congress. Our ideology and political culture are a century old. Our leaders and former ministers were targeted by different central agencies and many went were jailed too. Our party leader and former Union minister was targeted by the Central agencies and jailed. Nationally, we are the party which is fighting the BJP vigorously,” said Chowdhury.

Stating that the Congress has already taken initiative for forging the Opposition unity and even went to the extent of not fielding a candidate against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur bypoll, Chowdhury said: “After the Assembly elections, I had said that since the TMC has got such a mandate, we will not field a candidate against the Chief Minister. And then we get to hear such derogatory comments.”