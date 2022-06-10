Remark Against The Prophet CM demands arrest of ex-BJP spokespersons

As protests erupted in Howrah on Thursday morning against the remarks made on the Prophet by former BJP spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee demanded the arrest of the two leaders, saying their comments have led to spread of violence and disturbance of peace.

The chief minister also urged protesters to lift road blockades that were causing huge traffic snarls in Howrah and Kolkata, and told them to protest in Delhi instead. Terming the remarks of the two former BJP leaders a “hate speech”, Banerjee demanded that the accused leaders be immediately arrested so that the country’s unity is not disturbed.

“I condemn the recent heinous and atrocious hate speech remarks by a few disastrous BJP leaders, resulting in not only spread of violence but also the division of the fabric of the country, leading to disturbance of peace and amity,” Banerjee said in a series of tweets. “I strongly seek that the accused leaders of BJP be arrested immediately so that the unity of the country is not disturbed and people at large do not face mental agony,” she said.

Noting that such remarks not only cause violence but also lead to societal division, she called upon people from all religions, castes and communities to maintain peace despite provocation.

Banerjee also appealed to people to maintain calm in the larger interest of the nation, and urged the protesters to lift the road blockades in Howrah and adjoining parts of Kolkata. “Road blockades are going on since morning in some places and people are suffering… I could have lifted the blockade using police force, if I had wanted to.

But I request you (protesters) on behalf of the common people to lift the blockades. Why protest in Bengal over the Delhi incident? If you want to protest, go to the police station and lodge an FIR. Demand their arrest. Write a letter to the President. Appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But don’t block the roads like that,” the chief minister said in a press conference. “We have come to power after being elected by your votes. You voted for us. If there is any problem of the minorities, the majority will look into it. Again, if there is any problem of the majority, the minority will take care of it. In Bengal, everyone lives in harmony. That is the tradition of Bengal,” she said.

“I appeal to all my brothers and sisters from all castes, creeds, religions, and communities to maintain peace in the larger interest of the common people, despite the provocation which we so strongly condemn,” she added.

She also alleged that “inflammatory remarks” were being made by BJP leaders in a planned manner. “This is being done deliberately by the BJP to divert attention of the people from its misrule. I am fighting a fierce battle against the BJP and the BJP is trying to divert attention from the whole issue,” she said.

Following the CM’s appeal, her minister Siddiqullah Chaudhary said that former BJP leaders comments have hurt the Muslim community around the world. “We have never commented or tried to put down any other religion, and we deserve the same. We are silent. But don’t take our silence as our weakness,” Chaudhary said.

Since Thursday morning, protests erupted in parts of Howrah over the two former BJP spokesperson’ remarks. The angry protesters blocked National Highway 6, leading to traffic jams in several areas.

After the CM’s appeal, the blockade was lifted partially.