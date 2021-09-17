scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, September 16, 2021
Must Read

Religion is for everyone: Mamata Banerjee targets BJP

The Trinamool supremo said, “You saw what happened after note-bandi (demonetisation). I used to go to Burrabazar every day and talk to traders.”

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
September 17, 2021 3:33:08 am
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File)

Reaching out to non-Bengali voters ahead of the crucial Bhabanipur bypoll, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday promised to safeguard the community and work for the development of all, and not just those from a particular religion.

Reminding the Hindi-speaking voters how she visited Burrabazar, the trading hub for local Gujaratis and Marwaris, and checked on distressed traders post demonetisation, the Trinamool supremo said, “You saw what happened after note-bandi (demonetisation). I used to go to Burrabazar every day and talk to traders.”

Click here for more

“I am not biased towards any community. Be it a Gujarati or a Marwari, or mosque or the Laxminarayan temple or a gurdwara, religion is for everyone. The BJP taunted me for going to a mosque. But I visited a gurdwara and a mandir as well,” she said. “The BJP is selling off the country’s assets…They had said Nandigram is Pakistan and are now saying the same for Bhabanipur.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 16: Latest News

Advertisement