Religion is for everyone: Mamata Banerjee targets BJP

Reaching out to non-Bengali voters ahead of the crucial Bhabanipur bypoll, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday promised to safeguard the community and work for the development of all, and not just those from a particular religion.

Reminding the Hindi-speaking voters how she visited Burrabazar, the trading hub for local Gujaratis and Marwaris, and checked on distressed traders post demonetisation, the Trinamool supremo said, “You saw what happened after note-bandi (demonetisation). I used to go to Burrabazar every day and talk to traders.”

“I am not biased towards any community. Be it a Gujarati or a Marwari, or mosque or the Laxminarayan temple or a gurdwara, religion is for everyone. The BJP taunted me for going to a mosque. But I visited a gurdwara and a mandir as well,” she said. “The BJP is selling off the country’s assets…They had said Nandigram is Pakistan and are now saying the same for Bhabanipur.”