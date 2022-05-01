scorecardresearch
Saturday, April 30, 2022
Relief from heat wave as rain lashes south Bengal

The Alipore meteorological office said that there will be no heatwave in the next four to five days. Temperature in the western districts will remain below 40 degrees, the weather officials said.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
May 1, 2022 5:16:52 am
Western districts like Purulia and Bankura also saw thunderstorm and rain.

People in south Bengal got some relief from an intense heatwave with first rain and thunderstorm of the season lashing Kolkata and surrounding areas on Saturday evening.

Temperatures dropped by 4-5 degrees Celsius from nearly 40 degrees, the meteorological department said.

Western districts like Purulia and Bankura also saw thunderstorm and rain.

There was possibility of winds with a speed of 50-60 kmph in Kolkata, South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, East Midnapore and other places in Nadia district, they added. Moderate rain with thunderstorms were likely in these areas too.

The meteorological department had earlier said that favourable rainfall conditions have been created in South Bengal. However, the Alipore weather office on Friday had forecast rain from Sunday. It has forecast thunderstorms in Kolkata and its suburbs on Monday and Tuesday also.

