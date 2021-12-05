Relief for Bengal, cyclone to weaken

With cyclone Jawad likely to weaken into a deep depression, coastal districts in West Bengal heaved a sigh of relief on Saturday even as the government agencies continued with their rescue and relief operations.

The Indian Meteorological Department said Jawad, which initially moved over west-central Bay of Bengal, changed its course and started rolling north-westwards at a speed of 9 kmph in the past six hours. The storm weakened into a deep depression and lay centered over west-central Bay of Bengal, about 330 km south-southwest of Puri (Odisha) and 420 km south-southwest of Paradip (Odisha) at 5.30 pm.

North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Jhargram, Howrah, Kolkata, Hooghly and other parts of Gangetic West Bengal received light to moderate rain on Saturday. In the following two days, Gangetic West Bengal is predicted to see light to moderate rain. IMD had earlier predicted heavy to heavy rain in Gangetic West Bengal. It has alerted West Bengal to be prepared for waterlogging and minor damage to property.

The West Bengal government on Saturday evacuated about 18,000 people from South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore districts. Tourists in sea resorts have been asked to stay away from beaches.

The Eastern and South Eastern Railway have cancelled at least 75 trains for Saturday and Sunday. However, no flight disruption was reported from the Kolkata airport.

As part of its preparedness, the state government has cancelled leave of officials concerned and set up control rooms at various places, most of them in coastal districts.

Sources said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Chief Secretary Hari Krishan Dwivedi were monitoring cyclone preparedness, especially in East Midnapore and South 24 Parganas. The East Midnapore was sending hourly reports to the state government. Total 42 relief camps and 115 cyclone centres have been set up. The Kolkata Municipal Corporation has been instructed to prevent flooding in low-lying areas. Two NDRF teams have been deployed in Kolkata.

Ferry services to Chunchura-Naihati and Chunchura-Uttarpara were closed on Saturday.

In Odisha, the state government Saturday scaled down evacuation and shifted 1,500 people, including 300 pregnant women, to safe places, a senior official said.

IMD’s forecast for Odisha for the next 24 hours said that heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to occur at one or two places in Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, and Jagatsinghpur districts on Sunday under its influence.

As the depression is approaching towards the coast, squally winds with speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is likely to prevail along and off the Odisha coasts in next six hours. It will gradually increase to 55-65 kmph gusting up to 75 kmph till Sunday morning, IMD said.