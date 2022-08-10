scorecardresearch
Release Bengal’s pending dues: TMC to Centre again

The CM, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi recently, also put forth the demand for the release of central funds due to the state.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
August 10, 2022 3:33:45 am
TMC leaders Sukhendu Sekhar Roy and Chandrima Bhattacharya in Kolkata on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

A DAY after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee cut short her trip to New Delhi where she met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday reiterated its demand that the Centre release the state’s “pending dues.”

Addressing a press conference here with TMC Rajya Sabha member Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, State Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya hit out at the Centre.

“Our demand is simple: Release our funds! Our fight will continue until our workers are provided with their deserved wages under MGNREGA. Petty excuses and dirty politics by the BJP has led to unprecedented suffering of people,” said Bhattacharya.

Chandrima Bhattacharya claimed, “Since January this year, money related to 100 days’ job scheme is stuck. Bengal has ranked second in creation of man-days under the scheme and first in workforce strength in the country. Despite this, the money has been withheld.”

Also Read |New Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Mamata Banerjee bete noire, started political innings with Janata, Cong

“The Centre has cut at least Rs 400 crore in 2021-22 and in 2022-23 more than Rs 500 crore in funds has been reduced. Despite our good work, Bengal is being deprived,” Chandrima added.

Sukhendu Shekhar Roy said, “In no instance has the name of projects been changed to the Chief Minister’s [Mamata Banerjee’s] name. But the Centre has changed the name of 19 projects out of 23. According to the federal framework, it was necessary to negotiate with the state governments before doing so. That rule was not followed.”

“The 100-day job scheme is named after Mahatma Gandhi. The name of the project has not been changed. So why has the money been withheld? The Centre could not give an answer. This money falls under the rights of the state. Because the Centre gives 60 per cent of the total amount and the state gives 40 per cent,” added Roy.
Speaking on the issue, BJP president J P Nadda recently said the money has been withheld because the state has “not given accurate accounts for two years.”

