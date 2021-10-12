Relay strike by Kolkata docs enters third day

The relay hunger strike and cessation of work by around 350 resident doctors of RG Kar Medical College (RGKMC) in Kolkata entered the third day on Monday as the stalemate between them and principal Sandeep Ghosh continued over a range of demands.

On a collision course with the college authorities for the last three and a half months, the protesters have been demanding reinstatement of the RGKMC union, a transparent hostel council and more hostel beds for female resident doctors.

The principal has claimed that the agitation has been hijacked by outsiders.

What prompted the doctors to intensify their protest was a commotion outside Ghosh’s house on October 9. A group of protesters had gone to his house, seeking an explanation over their demands. A video on social media purportedly shows Ghosh threatening the doctors, following which the relay hunger strike was announced.

“I have no difficulty in discussing (the demands). But I will not discuss them with everyone. I will discuss them with their representatives. But the protesters are reluctant to send any representative for talks,” he had then told media.

The doctors, however, claimed that they had approached Ghosh many times but failed to reach any breakthrough. They have vowed to continue their strike until the demands are met.