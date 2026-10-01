Rejinagar bypolls: Suvendu Adhikari raises campaign pitch, says communal politics won’t work

Raising the campaign pitch ahead of the Assembly bypolls in Muslim-dominated Rejinagar in West Bengal, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari urged the electorate not to pay heed to communal politics as he promised a slew of development initiatives in the constituency and promised to bring back the migrant workers.
Addressing a poll rally in Rejinagar, Adhikari said, “Please do not listen to the ‘70:30’ story (70% Muslims, 30% Hindus) from the Opposition anymore. Communal polarisation will not work in Rejinagar this time. Minorities who didn’t vote for the BJP all these years have said they will not waste their votes in this election. 70,000 women in Rejinagar got cash under the Annapurna Yojana. You call BJP a party of Hindus? Out of 70,000 recipients, 35,000 are from the minority community. On polling day, go and vote en masse for the BJP.”
Nandigram and Rejinagar bypolls are scheduled to be held on October 6 and results will be announced on October 9.
Speaking about the development initiatives, Adhikari said, “You want a bridge here? You want a college here? Then go and vote for our candidate Sakharav Sarkar.”
“In Rejinagar, 17,051 names are already on the PM Awas Yojana list.We plan to have a 200-bed hospital here. I promise that within two years, I will bring back the 40,000 migrant workers. Rejinagar will also have an industrial park. There are already four proposals. It will generate employment,” he added.
“On the day of the result, I will come and accept the winning certificate of our candidate,” he said.
Adhikari also targeted the TMC over the split in the party, saying its organisational crisis came to the fore within months of the Assembly polls.
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“Just four months have passed, and the TMC party, both its name and symbol, have disappeared,” he said.
The chief minister also criticised AJUP founder Humayun Kabir over his recent remarks against him.
“Recently he said that he would pray for my death. The language he is using is condemnable,” he said, accusing the AJUP leader of having “betrayed the Congress, BJP and other parties” and trying to now “betray the people by using communal politics”.
Ahead of the rally, Adhikari visited the residence of six-year-old Reshmina Khatun who died after suffering injuries in one of the campaign rallies by Opposition parties recently in Rejinagar.
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“The model code of conduct is in place, so I will not say anything now. But after the polls the state government will stand with the family,” he added.
Ravik Bhattacharya is a highly experienced and award-winning journalist currently serving as the Chief of Bureau of The Indian Express, Kolkata. With over 20 years of experience in the media industry, Ravik possesses deep expertise across a wide range of critical subjects and geographical areas.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Chief of Bureau, The Indian Express, Kolkata.
Expertise: Extensive reporting across West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and the Andaman Nicobar Islands. Ravik specializes in politics, crime, major incidents and issues, and investigative stories, demonstrating a robust command of complex and sensitive subjects.
Experience: His long and distinguished career includes key reporting roles at several prestigious publications, including The Asian Age, The Statesman, The Telegraph, and The Hindustan Times. Ravik's current role marks his second stint with The Indian Express, having previously served as a Principal Correspondent in the Kolkata bureau from 2005 to 2010.
Major Award: Ravik's authority and quality of work are substantiated by his winning of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in 2007 for Political Reporting.
Education: His strong academic foundation includes a Bachelor's degree with English Honours from Scottish Church College under Calcutta University, and a PG Diploma in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University.
Ravik Bhattacharya's extensive tenure, specialized beat coverage, and notable award confirm his status as a trusted and authoritative voice in Indian journalism, particularly for stories emanating from Eastern India. ... Read More