Rejig ahead of Bengal polls: Peeyush Pandey appointed acting DGP, Supratim Sarkar Kolkata Police chief

In a major police department overhaul just months before the West Bengal Assembly elections, the state government on Friday appointed 1993-batch IPS officer Peeyush Pandey as the acting Director General of Police (In-charge).
The move comes as the incumbent DGP, Rajeev Kumar, superannates on Saturday (January 31). Also, Supratim Sarkar, formerly ADG & IGP of South Bengal, has been appointed the Kolkata Police Commissioner.
The appointment of Pandey as “acting” DGP is being seen as a strategic move by the state administration.
Sources indicate that while the state had proposed a panel of names for a permanent DGP, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had previously raised objections over the delay and selection criteria in the state government’s submission.
“By appointing an acting DGP, the government is ensuring continuity in the police hierarchy without waiting for the formal UPSC nod,” said a senior administration official.
The reshuffle is seen as an effort to bolster law and order and streamline the security apparatus before the Election Commission takes charge of the state poll machinery during the Assembly elections.
The appointment of Sarkar as the Kolkata Police Commissioner is particularly noteworthy.
Story continues below this ad
Sarkar, known for his administrative experience, replaces Manoj Kumar Verma, who has been moved to the “sensitive” role of Director, Security’.
Vineet Kumar Goyal has been moved to the crucial Law and Order (L&O) portfolio, a position that will be under intense scrutiny from the Opposition parties and the Election Commission in the coming weeks. Goyal, who will also hold the additional charge of ADG, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), West Bengal, was the city’s police commissioner during the RG Kar Medical College rape-murder incident.
Also, IPS officer Jawed Shamim, who was the ADG (law and order), takes over as ADG, West Bengal STF, with additional responsibility for the Intelligence Branch (IB). Ajey Mukund Ranade has been posted as ADG, Telecommunication, moving from his previous role as ADG & CG, Home Guards.
Vishal Garg, IGP, CID, has been designated as ADG, Cyber Cell.
Story continues below this ad
Anuj Sharma has been moved to DG, Fire & Emergency Services; Natarajan Ramesh Babu to DG & CG, Home Guards; Siddh Nath Gupta to DG, Correctional Services; and Sanjay Singh to Director, Civil Defence in the rank of DG.
The order also encompasses a broad sweep of middle-tier leadership changes. New postings include Praveen Kumar Tripathi as Barrackpore Commissioner of Police (CP), Murli Dhar as Bidhannagar CP, and Koteswara Rao as Chandannagar CP.
Others who were transferred are Amit P. Javalgi who moved to IGP, Burdwan Range, and Mukesh as IGP, Murshidabad & Jangipur Range. Mukesh was Bidhannagar CP during the recent Messi event.
The changes, issued by order of the Governor, were described as being in the interest of public service as the state prepares for the upcoming elections.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More