Rejig ahead of Bengal polls: Peeyush Pandey appointed acting DGP, Supratim Sarkar Kolkata Police chief

In a major police department overhaul just months before the West Bengal Assembly elections, the state government on Friday appointed 1993-batch IPS officer Peeyush Pandey as the acting Director General of Police (In-charge).

The move comes as the incumbent DGP, Rajeev Kumar, superannates on Saturday (January 31). Also, Supratim Sarkar, formerly ADG & IGP of South Bengal, has been appointed the Kolkata Police Commissioner.

The appointment of Pandey as “acting” DGP is being seen as a strategic move by the state administration.

Sources indicate that while the state had proposed a panel of names for a permanent DGP, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had previously raised objections over the delay and selection criteria in the state government’s submission.