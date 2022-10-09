Red Road hosts grand Durga Puja carnival after two years, top artworks showcased

TABLEAUX OF 95 Durga Puja committees were showcased at a grand carnival held at Red Road here, after a hiatus of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, on Saturday as a salutation to the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage tag to Kolkata’s Durga Puja.

The community puja committees took part in a colourful parade on Red Road, showcasing the brilliant craftsmanship that was on display during the festival before an audience led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, representatives of UNESCO and diplomats of different countries.

The programme started with a show by the Kolkata Police’s ‘Daredevil’ force. Later, the Chief Minister joined Santhali dancers along with minister Birbaha Soren and actress Oindrila Bose. Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya also danced along with her Hindustan Park Puja Committee members at the procession.

Showcasing of award winning idols of Goddess Durga at Red road to commemorate UNESCO ‘s recognition Durga Puja as an ‘Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity’. (Express Photo by Partha Paul) Showcasing of award winning idols of Goddess Durga at Red road to commemorate UNESCO ‘s recognition Durga Puja as an ‘Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity’. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

Puja committees such as College Square, Sreebhumi Sporting Club and Singhi Park displayed their traditional idols, accompanied by beats of dhak and cultural performances.

Crowd-pullers such as Suruchi Sangha, Chetla Agrani, Dumdum Park Tarun Dal and Behala Natun Dal showcased their theme-based idols along with artworks. All the 95 participating puja committees have received the state-sponsored ‘Biswa Bangla’ award.

The programme started at 4.30 pm and went on till 9.15 pm, because of which several major thoroughfares of the city were blocked, leading to road diversions and rush hour traffic pile-ups.

Every puja committee was given three minutes for cultural performances near the main dais where Banerjee was sitting along with her Cabinet colleagues, senior government officials and other dignitaries. Actors, singers and other eminent personalities of the city were also present at the programme.

Each puja committee was allowed a maximum of three tableaux, accompanied by a team, comprising the organisers and artisans.

Men, women and children in traditional Bengali attire were seen walking alongside their tableaux with ‘Thank You UNESCO’ placards.

The carnival in Kolkata is being organised annually since 2016, except for the last two years because of the pandemic. Such programmes were also organised in every district of the state on Friday.

The TMC government drew flak from the opposition for going ahead with the Red Road carnival despite the deaths of eight persons in a flash flood in the Mal river during the immersion of idols on Vijaya Dashami.

The government was also criticised after the police told the SSC (School Service Commission) candidates to vacate the spot near Red Road where they have been protesting for nearly 600 days over the teacher recruitment scam, because of the programme.

Earlier in the day, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said, “If the carnival were to be organised at a ghat in Kolkata or other areas, it would have been postponed.”

BJP state president Sukanta Majumder termed the programme as a “death carnival”.

Congress president Adhir Chowdhury said, “This [TMC] government doesn’t have sympathy for the families of those who died in the Mal river flash flood.”

Hitting back, the TMC said that the opposition CPI(M), Congress and BJP were doing politics over the tragedy in Jalpaiguri district and the state’s biggest festival that has received international honour.

“They are trying to generate dividends from a tragedy. The state government is also handling the issue of SSC aspirants sympathetically, with all fairness and transparency. When Adhikari was with TMC, he used to participate in the carnival,” said TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh.

With PTI inputs