Recruitment ‘scam’: Former SSC adviser appears before CBI

Former West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) adviser Shanti Prasad Sinha on Tuesday appeared before the CBI after a division bench of the Calcutta High Court refused to give him reprieve from being questioned by the central agency in connection with an alleged scam in the recruitment of non-teaching staff for government schools.

Even as a single-judge bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay ordered him to appear before the CBI at 3pm, the ex-adviser, escorted by Kolkata Police, reached the agency’s office well after 5pm.

The division bench of Justices Subrata Talukder and J Krishna Rao upheld the order of Justice Gangopadhyay after four division benches recused from hearing the case. Earlier in the day, Justice Gangopadhyay observed that the agency could take Sinha in custody for questioning. He also ordered that the four other persons, including Directorate of School Education Department deputy director Alok Kumar Sarkar will have to submit an affidavit of properties in the court by next Monday.

The division bench of Justices Talukder and Rao heard the case at 4pm and made it clear that the single-judge bench’s order passed on Tuesday will remain in force. “Though the division bench said the CBI can take action under the law if they don’t co-operate with the probe, it observed that presently there was no need to take Sinha in custody,” said advocate Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharyya.

Justice Gangopadhyay also suggested that the CBI could register an FIR against the suspects. He also directed the state police and central forces to assist in the investigation of the case if desired by the CBI.

The Survey Park police station officer in-charge was directed to ensure that Sinha be taken to the CBI office by 3pm.

On April 1, Justice Gangopadhyay had ordered the CBI to summon Sinha, Directorate of School Education deputy director Alok Kumar Sarkar, personal secretary to minister in-charge of department S Acharya, officer on special duty (OSD) to minister PK Bandyopadhyay and T Panja, senior law officer of the department for questioning in connection with the case.

“This order is mandatory and non-compliance to it will be viewed seriously,” the judge had said. Justice Gangopadhyay said that the CBI may also cross-examine 96 people working as Group-D staff in schools.

Now, he will hear the case on Wednesday.