Thursday, June 23, 2022
Recruitment scam: Days after CBI questioned him, Govt removes WBBSE chief

Prof Ramanuj Gangopadhyay, who previously served as the registrar of West Bengal State University, has been appointed the new WBBSE president for a tenure of one year.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
Updated: June 24, 2022 4:44:25 am
Security personnel stand in front of CBI office. (PTI Photo)

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) president Kalyanmoy Ganguly, who was questioned by the CBI recently in the alleged School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment scam, was removed from his post, sources in the state education department said.

The education department has also formed a new nine-member working council of the WBBSE.

Since the single bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay passed seven orders directing the CBI to enquire into the alleged irregularities in the appointments of teaching and non-teaching staff in the WBSSC on the recommendations of SSE, the role of Kalyanmoy Ganguly was under the scanner. Recently, he was questioned by the CBI at the WBBSE’s Salt Lake office.

Ganguly has been the president of WEBBSE since 2016. From 2012 to 2016, he was the WBBSE administrator.

