Recruitment scam: Calcutta HC asks TMC’s Partha Chatterjee to appear before CBI, division bench stays order

A single bench of the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed former West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee to present himself before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) by 5.30 pm in connection with a corruption case involving the school education department. However, soon after, a division bench of the high court issued a stay on the order.

The high court had earlier ordered a CBI investigation into alleged “irregularities” in the Group D and assistant teacher recruitment process of the state school education department, following which the agency interrogated a deputy director of the school education directorate and a private secretary of Chatterjee.

In its order, the single-judge bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay said Tuesday that the minister cannot go to SSKM or any other hospital before heading to the CBI office and it informed the central agency that it may arrest the TMC leader, if necessary.

Chatterjee’s lawyer soon approached a division bench of the high court seeking a stay on the order which was granted by the double bench of Justices Subrata Talukder and Anand Kumar Mukherjee.