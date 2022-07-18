Recruitment irregularities at AIIMS Kalyani: CID to question more people

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of West Bengal Police, which is probing the alleged illegal recruitment at AIIMS, Kalyani, will question more people soon in the case, sources said.

Four BJP leaders, including Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar, Ranaghat MP Jagannath Sarkar, Bankura MLA Niladri Sekhar Dana and Chakdah MLA Bankim Ghosh, have been named in FIR, accusing them of using their influence to get jobs for their relatives at AIIMS, Kalyani.

Relatives of two BJP MLAs – Niladri Sekhar Dana and Bankim Ghosh — have already been questioned in the case.

Sources in the CID said that currently the focus of the probe was on the list of people with influential background or relations who got jobs at the AIIMS.

“It is alleged that posts were filled at AIIMS Kalyani, by relatives of influential people. We are carrying out the investigation to find out if there was any misuse of power or money,” a CID official said on the condition of anonymity.

“Some of them have been interrogated already and some documents related to the case have been collected,” the official added.

On Friday, officials of CID’s economic offence wing questioned Maitri Dana, daughter of BJP’s Bankura MLA. Maitri joined AIIMS, Kalyani, as data entry operator at the nursing college. A few days after she got the job, a BJP leader complained to the central leadership that Maitri got the job on the recommendation of Union Minister and Bankura MP Subhash Sarkar.

“We are examining her (Maitri’s) statement and documents. If required, she will be called again for questioning,” a senior police official said.

Earlier, the CID officials had interrogated Anasuya Dhar Ghosh, the daughter-in-law of BJP MLA from Chakdah.

A job seeker from Murshidabad, identified as Sariful Islam, had filed a complaint with Kalyani police on May 20, alleging irregularities in the recruitment process at the AIIMS. The complainant alleged that MLA Dana’s daughter was given a job as a data entry operator at a monthly salary of Rs 30,000 at the Central government-run healthcare institution although she did not appear for the recruitment test.

The FIR was filed under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (acts in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC and under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Later, the CID took over the probe.