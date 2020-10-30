Recoveries keep pace with new Covid cases in Bengal

At a cinema hall in Kolkata. (Express photo: Shashi Ghosh)

West Bengal on Thursday recorded the highest single day coronavirus recoveries at 3,945, improving the recovery rate to 88.02 per cent. So far, 3,21,873 Covid patients, including 3,925 the previous day, have been declared recovered.

An increase in recoveries meant that the state had 37,094 active cases.

In terms of daily cases, as many as 3,989 infections were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total count to 3,65,692. The toll reached 6,725 after 61 more people died of the virus.

The recovery rate also has increased to 88.02%. However, number of active cases crossed thirty thousand and became 37,094.

In last 24 hours, total, 43,265 sample tested and which drives the cumulative sample tested numbers became more than forty thousand which is 44,68,496. Yesterday, it was 44,25,231.

Of the fresh cases, a maximum of 894 people tested positive in Kolkata, 878 in North 24 Parganas, 279 in Howrah, 258 in South 24 Parganas and 176 in Hooghly.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd