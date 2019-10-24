Reconsider CRPF security for Governor: West Bengal govt to MHA

The West Bengal government has urged the Union Home Ministry to reconsider its decision of entrusting the CRPF with the security of Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Advertising

State Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha has, in a letter to the MHA dated October 21, also sought to know why it was not consulted before the decision was taken to hand over the governor’s security to the CRPF.

“It is the responsibility of the state government to look after the security of the Governor since he is the constitutional head of the state.

“The state government has provided him with ‘Z’ category security since the first day of his appointment. Then why did the MHA suddenly decide to entrust the CRPF with his security without consulting us?” a senior state government official told PTI, wishing not to be named.

Advertising

Aand that the MHA has been urged to rethink the issue.

Sources in the governor’s office said a communication was sent to the state government to upgrade his security from Z to Z+ category after his vehicle was blocked at Jadavpur University by students when he had gone there to ‘rescue’ Union Minister Babul Supriyo in September.

The MHA had on October 15 issued an order directing the CRPF to take charge of Dhankhar’s security that will be valid in all parts of the country.

More than a week after the MHA’s notification, the CRPF is yet to take charge of the governor’s security.

According to CRPF officers, to take up responsibility of the Governor’s security they needed to hold a meeting with the state government officials. However, the state government officials reportedly told them that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was busy with her district tours, and subsequently senior officials were also tied up. Hence, holding the joint meeting seemed impossible at the moment. They are now waiting for the CM to return, said CRPF officers.

TMC not keen to provide adequate security: BJP

The state BJP leadership on Wednesday hit out at the ruling Trinamool Congress for its reservations over entrusting the CRPF with the security of Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, alleging that the state government was not keen on providing adequate police protection to him.

Medinipur MP and Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said, “The Mamata Banerjee government is opposing it (CRPF security to Governor). But, she herself was provided security by the Railways during her tenure as railway minister. Later, when she became chief minister, some jawans of the RPF were still deployed for her security.

“If the state government did not have any problem to it, then what is the issue now if the Governor is provided security by the Centre,” Ghosh said.

The opposition CPM and the Congress are of the view that the post of the Governor should be respected. “There can be differences with the Governor. But, the post and the chair has to be respected. The kind of statements made by TMC leaders (against Dhankhar) is completely unacceptable,” state Congress president Somen Mitra said.

-with inputs from PTI