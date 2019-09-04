Rebuild houses, give Rs 5 lakh relief to affected families: CM Mamata Banerjee to KMRCL

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Tuesday urged Kolkata Metro Railway Corporation (KMRCL) to immediately release compensation of Rs 5 lakh to each of the families affected by subsidence and cracks in their buildings at Bowbazar area of the city due to construction work. She also proposed to rebuild and repair the damaged houses and shops.

“We have proposed that the KMRCL give Rs 5 lakh compensation per affected family,” she said after a high-level meeting with the authorities and state departments. The meeting was also attended by Mayor Firhad Hakim,TMC MP Sudip Bandopadhyay, the chief secretary and home secretary.

Most of the proposals were accepted by the representatives of the KMRCL.

Over 300 residents have been evacuated and put up in hotels since Sunday when cracks were noticed in buildings due to water seepage under their foundations.

After the meeting at state secretariat Nabanna, Banerjee told media persons that the government had proposed a house for a house and shop for shop. “ We proposed that the houses and shops, which are damaged, will have to be rebuilt by the Metro authorities,” said Banerjee, adding the Metro authorities should conduct a survey of area.

The Chief Minister added the state government also proposed that the Metro authorities pay rent to the affected residents if they choose to live elsewhere, till the renovation of their houses and shops. “The Metro authorities can also place them in their buildings. We have also proposed that the state government and Metro authorities each pay Rs 5 lakh to the family whose house has collapsed and whose daughter is scheduled to get married,” said Banerjee.

She further said, “There are many workshops and shops in the area, which have been damaged. We have proposed that the KMRCL should get them alternate sites to set up temporary shops. Some monetary compensation should also be given to those who will lose income since reconstruction will take time.”

Banerjee also announced setting up of a core group under the chief secretary, comprising representatives from various government departments, Kolkata mayor, police, Metro authorities and local residents and shopkeepers, who would meet periodically and oversee the rehabilitation.

“If experts deem the area safe, one person from each family should be allowed to visit their houses, along with the police, Metro authorities and a disaster management group to bring out their valuables. But safety must be ensured. We are placing CCTV cameras in the area so that no one can enter without permission,” she said.

The chief minister also assured the victims and Metro authorities of cooperation.

“It is not a time for blame game. It is time for providing help to the residents. The project should also be completed.”

P C Sharma, MD, KMRCL, said, “What happened is unprecedented and we are trying our best to control the situation. Experts have been called in. It is our responsibility to rebuild the houses and shops. We are ready to bear the rent. However, the compensation is not in our hand.”