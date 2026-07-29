‘I’m not involved’: Rebel TMC MLA Madan Mitra appears before ED in recruitment scam probe

Madan Mitra appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Kolkata in connection with the West Bengal municipal recruitment scam (File photo).

Rebel Trinamool Congress MLA Madan Mitra appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Kolkata for questioning in connection with the municipal recruitment scam Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters before entering the agency’s office in Salt Lake, the MLA, who had switched over to the rebel Trinamool faction just after the ED summons in the case, maintained his innocence. “I am not involved in any scam or corruption,” said Mitra, who represents the Kamarhati constituency in the West Bengal Assembly.

“The ED has summoned me, and I will fully cooperate with the agency. The ED is an official investigative agency and can summon anyone if required; we are here to cooperate.”