Rebel Trinamool Congress MLA Madan Mitra appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Kolkata for questioning in connection with the municipal recruitment scam Wednesday.
Speaking to reporters before entering the agency’s office in Salt Lake, the MLA, who had switched over to the rebel Trinamool faction just after the ED summons in the case, maintained his innocence. “I am not involved in any scam or corruption,” said Mitra, who represents the Kamarhati constituency in the West Bengal Assembly.
“The ED has summoned me, and I will fully cooperate with the agency. The ED is an official investigative agency and can summon anyone if required; we are here to cooperate.”
The municipal recruitment scam involves alleged irregularities in appointments across various civic bodies in West Bengal. The agency is investigating the money laundering aspect of the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), based on predicate offences registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
According to ED sources, investigators are probing bank transactions involving Mitra and his family members. The agency aims to cross-verify these transactions with statements provided by key witnesses.
Mitra was allegedly involved in granting jobs in the Kamarhati Municipal Corporation in exchange for cash and gold jewellery. Investigators also reportedly seized a diary detailing cash entries alongside the initials “MM”, which is currently under scrutiny.
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The agency had earlier identified financial transactions linked to the MLA’s wife and sons during its financial audit.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More