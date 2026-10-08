Rebel TMC MPs seek two more weeks to reply to Lok Sabha disqualification plea

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla sent a notice to rebel TMC on a petition seeking their disqualification under the anti-defection law.

Twenty rebel TMC MPs, who have aligned themselves with the NCPI, on Thursday sought two more weeks to respond to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s notices on a petition seeking their disqualification under the anti-defection law.

According to NCPI sources, the fresh request came after 10 MPs held a meeting at a hotel in Kolkata. Although 10 MPs skipped the meet, those present, including Sudip Bandopadhyay, spoke to them over phone and the decision was unanimous, sources said.

NCPI MP Arup Roy said, “We have sought two weeks’ time from the Speaker. Durga Puja and festive season is on, that’s why we have sought extension.”