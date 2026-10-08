Rebel TMC MPs seek two more weeks to reply to Lok Sabha disqualification plea

Twenty rebel TMC MPs, who have aligned themselves with the NCPI, on Thursday sought two more weeks to respond to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s notices on a petition seeking their disqualification under the anti-defection law.
According to NCPI sources, the fresh request came after 10 MPs held a meeting at a hotel in Kolkata. Although 10 MPs skipped the meet, those present, including Sudip Bandopadhyay, spoke to them over phone and the decision was unanimous, sources said.
NCPI MP Arup Roy said, “We have sought two weeks’ time from the Speaker. Durga Puja and festive season is on, that’s why we have sought extension.”
Regarding absence of MP’s in the meeting, Roy said, “Some are not in Kolkata, some are busy and one is in the US. That is why they were not able to be physically present. But we had a talk with all of them and the decision was reached unanimously.”
Speaking to the media, Sudip Bandopadhyay said, “We are an important constituent of NDA. Lawyers of the bigger party are looking into it. We spoke with all 20 MPs. We deliberated on the content and finally we all sent letters to the Speaker.”
“The deadline ended on Thursday. So we have sent a letter requesting the Speaker to give us an extension. Our legal team needs time to collate documents,” said another MP present in the meeting. Those absent in the meeting include Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Mala Roy, Shatabdi Roy among others.
The request drew a sharp response from the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC faction, which sought to turn the delay into a political attack on the rebels.
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“They themselves don’t know which party they are in now. They need time to say that. These turncoats, opportunists and ungrateful people make tall claims, conduct Facebook revolutions and win elections on anti-BJP votes but now are serving the interest of the BJP. They cannot even answer a notice? They should be ashamed of themselves and resign. Anyway they will be disqualified,” TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said.
The Speaker’s office had, on September 25, directed the MPs to file their responses by October 8. The MPs had earlier sought four weeks, after an initial extension of three weeks had expired.
The disqualification proceedings stem from petitions filed by TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on June 18, after 20 of the party’s 27 Lok Sabha MPs broke ranks with the Mamata Banerjee-led organisation and joined the NCPI, extending support to the BJP-led NDA.
While the rebels have sought recognition as a separate political entity in the Lok Sabha, parliamentary records continue to list them as TMC members.
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Senior BJP Lok Sabha MP and Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumder said, “It is the prerogative of the Speaker. He will take a decision.”
Ravik Bhattacharya is a highly experienced and award-winning journalist currently serving as the Chief of Bureau of The Indian Express, Kolkata. With over 20 years of experience in the media industry, Ravik possesses deep expertise across a wide range of critical subjects and geographical areas.
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Current Role: Chief of Bureau, The Indian Express, Kolkata.
Expertise: Extensive reporting across West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and the Andaman Nicobar Islands. Ravik specializes in politics, crime, major incidents and issues, and investigative stories, demonstrating a robust command of complex and sensitive subjects.
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Education: His strong academic foundation includes a Bachelor's degree with English Honours from Scottish Church College under Calcutta University, and a PG Diploma in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University.
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