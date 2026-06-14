Rebel TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar’s son sends legal notice to Mamata Banerjee, seeks apology

In a fresh twist to the turmoil within the Trinamool Congress (TMC), rebel party MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar’s son Saturday sent a legal notice to former Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
Dr Baidyanath Ghosh Dastidar, a psychiatrist by profession, has accused TMC MPs Kalyan Banerjee, Sougata Roy, Mohua Moitra, former TMC MLA Sonali Guha, and Mamata Banerjee of making false statements against him.
The legal notice states, “He (Baidyanath Ghosh Dastidar) neither sought nor desired any nomination for the Barasat Assembly Constituency and had no political ambition in that regard.”
The notice further reads, “My client… states that IPAC representatives associated with political consultancy and organizational activities repeatedly approached him and requested that he consider contesting from the Barasat Assembly segment… Sohom Pal, then associated with the Barasat District TMCP, contacted him on multiple occasions through WhatsApp and encouraged him to contest elections. Every week, representatives from the Indian Political Action Committee (IPAC)… Sohom Pal would call Dr Baidyanath Ghosh Dastidar to attend health camps in Barasat.”
The legal notice also alleged that senior advocate and TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee made derogatory and uncharitable references against him and his brother, causing substantial distress and reputational harm.
Furthermore, Baidyanath Ghosh Dastidar claimed that Sonali Guha’s allegations that he consumes alcohol are false, defamatory, and unsupported by any evidence.
In the notice, Baidyanath Ghosh Dastidar asked the respondents to desist from making, publishing, repeating, endorsing, or circulating any statement, insinuation, or allegation concerning him in relation to any political matter and to also “withdraw and retract all false, defamatory, and misleading statements” concerning him.
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“Issue a public clarification and apology within fifteen (15) days of receipt of this notice, acknowledging that my client neither sought nor desired any political nomination from the Barasat Assembly Constituency and correcting any false statements made regarding his personal conduct or character. Please take notice that should you fail to comply with the aforesaid demands within fifteen (15) days from receipt of this notice, my client shall be constrained to initiate such civil, criminal, and other legal proceedings as may be available in law,” the notice states.
Social media posts
Meanwhile, attacking Mahua Moitra, Baidyanath Ghosh Dastidar posted on social media on Sunday, “Mahua Moitra has falsely claimed that my mother was crying for an MLA ticket for me. 100 % lies. disagreements should be fought politically, not by dragging private individuals and family members into the dispute. I reserve my legal rights.”
He also posted that he was returning the gifts given to him for his wedding, “I am returning the gold necklace gifted to my wife at our wedding and the kurta-pyjama gifted to me during Durga Puja by @MamataOfficial. I remain grateful for the gesture, but in view of recent events and as a matter of personal conscience, appropriate to return these gifts.”
Reacting to her son’s posts, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar wrote, “Proud of you and your wife.”
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The notice comes at a time when the TMC is facing the most serious turmoil within the party since its inception in 1998. Last week, a group of 20 Lok Sabha MPs, reportedly led by Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, wrote to Speaker Om Birla seeking recognition as a separate faction supporting the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance. According to sources, the rebel MPs will meet the Speaker on Monday.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
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