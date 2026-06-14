Rebel TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar’s son sends legal notice to Mamata Banerjee, seeks apology

In a fresh twist to the turmoil within the Trinamool Congress (TMC), rebel party MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar’s son Saturday sent a legal notice to former Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

Dr Baidyanath Ghosh Dastidar, a psychiatrist by profession, has accused TMC MPs Kalyan Banerjee, Sougata Roy, Mohua Moitra, former TMC MLA Sonali Guha, and Mamata Banerjee of making false statements against him.

The legal notice states, “He (Baidyanath Ghosh Dastidar) neither sought nor desired any nomination for the Barasat Assembly Constituency and had no political ambition in that regard.”

The notice further reads, “My client… states that IPAC representatives associated with political consultancy and organizational activities repeatedly approached him and requested that he consider contesting from the Barasat Assembly segment… Sohom Pal, then associated with the Barasat District TMCP, contacted him on multiple occasions through WhatsApp and encouraged him to contest elections. Every week, representatives from the Indian Political Action Committee (IPAC)… Sohom Pal would call Dr Baidyanath Ghosh Dastidar to attend health camps in Barasat.”